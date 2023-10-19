Introducing Ipsos RISE: first-of-its-kind, AI-powered insights platform for modern brand, risk and reputation management

News provided by

Ipsos

19 Oct, 2023, 12:55 ET

Solution leverages the power of AI and Ipsos' industry leading expertise as a single source of truth for brand and reputation management and reporting.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ipsos, one of the largest market research companies in the world, today announced the launch of Ipsos RISE: a ground-breaking platform for modern brand, risk and reputation management.

Powered by AI and perfected by Ipsos' world-class Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs experts, Ipsos RISE (Reputation Intelligence for Strategic Evaluation) is designed to guide organizations with confidence as they navigate today's complex and fast-moving corporate risk landscape.  

"With brands and businesses expected to solve societal wrongs, positively impact their communities, and lead on ESG issues – all while delivering value to shareholders and stakeholders –reputation management has never been more critical or more challenging," said Lorenzo Larini, CEO of Ipsos North America.

"Combining the speed and efficiency of digital data solutions with the analytical rigor of survey-based research, Ipsos RISE delivers a unique and focused solution for the evolving needs of brand and communications leaders, risk managers, and public affairs teams."

From a single, easy-to-navigate interface, Ipsos RISE synthesizes traditionally disparate sets of data – including news, social media, survey and regulatory data, and more – into a single source of truth, equally useful for high-level insights and granular analysis.

Ipsos RISE offers organizations a flexible, efficient, and agile alternative to the increasing cost and complexity of competing options – without sacrificing depth or methodological rigor. As a solution set designed with the needs of modern communications and corporate affairs teams in mind, RISE insights are available through an optional 24/7 on-demand platform, or in the form of focused reports, offering a quick turnaround on issues reporting, emerging risk sensing, competitive and campaign monitoring, regulatory risk exploration, and more.

"With more data, strategic use of AI, and the backing of Ipsos' best-in-class expertise, Ipsos RISE delivers streamlined insights business leaders need to act swiftly and with confidence," said Jason McGrath, head of Ipsos' U.S. Corporate Reputation team. "The solution positions teams to spot and manage risk upstream. Instead of firefighting in a crisis, Ipsos RISE offers a path to proactive issues and risk management."

To learn more about Ipsos RISE, visit https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/ipsos-rise.

ABOUT IPSOS
Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

SOURCE Ipsos

Also from this source

Ipsos strengthens its position in the North America Automotive market by acquiring the New Vehicle Customer Study from InMoment

Ipsos strengthens its position in the North America Automotive market by acquiring the New Vehicle Customer Study from InMoment

Ipsos, one of the largest market research companies in the world, announces the acquisition of the New Vehicle Customer Study (NVCS) – the largest...
Ipsos North America is Shaping the Future of the Insights and Analytics Industry, Together with Top Brands and Leaders, via 'The Path'

Ipsos North America is Shaping the Future of the Insights and Analytics Industry, Together with Top Brands and Leaders, via 'The Path'

Ipsos, one of the largest Insights and Analytics companies globally, is proud to launch The Path: A new industry wide initiative that gives top...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.