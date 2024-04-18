Introducing iSports at iCode: A Cutting-Edge Esports Program for Aspiring Gamers

Fostering teamwork and strategy: iCode's new iSports program offers a structured path to esports mastery for young gamers

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iCode , a premier coding and STEM learning program for kids, announced today its latest addition to its program offerings: iSports , a one-of-a-kind esports program geared towards young gamers aged 8-13.

Starting the week of June 3, 2024, this innovative 12-week esports course will be offered across the entire iCode franchise and is dedicated to introducing students to the thrilling world of competitive gaming in a safe and secure environment. This season will revolve around the popular game Fortnite, which will feature a special iCode-only map within the platform.

"iSports will serve as a great summer activity for kids to get out of the house, but the overall goal is to foster personal development through the many dynamic skills competitive gaming requires," said iCode founder and CEO, Abid Abedi. "The iSports program places a strong emphasis on developing important life skills like sportsmanship, teamwork and strategic thinking. It will keep participants engaged and learning while school is out, and parents can rest assured knowing that their children are playing in a controlled environment."

Throughout the 12-week iSports season, participants will dedicate one hour per week to gameplay and skill development. All sessions are led and supervised by knowledgeable iCode coaches. Their administration along with the exclusive iCode-only map is specifically designed to provide a secure gaming experience with a safe, monitored environment. The program culminates in the opportunity to compete in a tournament-style championship to crown the best gamer across iCode national network.

iCode is partnering with MSI to supply an array of state-of-the-art gaming equipment including high-quality headsets and top-tier gaming computers equipped with speedy processors. Gamers will also have access to advanced gaming chairs for maximum efficiency and comfort. This setup will ensure that every participant enjoys a premium gaming experience, mirroring the standards of professional esports environments. In addition, MSI will provide prizes to the top iSports gamers, including one of their brand new Claw handheld gaming devices.

"MSI has been dedicated to cultivating gaming and esports for years with significant achievements," said David Chou, VP of Sales at MSI. "We're thrilled and honored to partner with iCode to develop this community to another level."

To learn more about the iSports program and enroll your child for the summer season, please visit https://icodeschool.com/isports-online-gaming/ . Prices may vary by location.

iCode currently boasts 98 locations sold across 23 states with plans to achieve over 200 deals signed by the end of the year. Its newest program, iSports, is just one of many diverse opportunities the advanced education center has to offer. For more information on franchising with iCode visit https://icodefranchise.com/ .

About iCode

Founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneur Abid Abedi, iCode is a leader in the field of coding and STEM learning, dedicated to providing innovative and immersive experiences. With a focus on developing future-ready skills, iCode is at the forefront of equipping young minds for the challenges of tomorrow offering programs in STEM, coding, robotics, gaming and more with its proprietary curriculum. With 98 locations sold across the nation, iCode is rapidly expanding its model to effectively become the premier advanced learning center in the country and has plans to sign 200+ locations by 2025.

SOURCE iCode