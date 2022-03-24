INTRODUCING JACK HARLOW'S KENTUCKY FRIED FAVORITES AT KFC

Jack recently returned to his hometown to visit KFC's headquarters in Louisville, where he met with KFC's Head Chef, Chris Scott, for a behind-the-scenes look – and taste – at how KFC makes its "finger lickin' good" fried chicken and fan-favorite sides. Jack got the whole KFC experience during his visit, from breading and frying chicken with Chef Chris to posing with his portrait in the iconic red and white halls.

"Partnering up with KFC feels like poetic justice. I've begun traveling the world and no matter how far I go, KFC is one of the first things people want to bring up when they find out where I'm from," says GRAMMY -nominated recording artist, Jack Harlow. "I'm excited to align myself with something that started in Kentucky, but resonates all over the globe. I grew up going to the restaurant with my family, here are a few of the menu items I've been enjoying since I was a child."

"It goes without saying that our classics will never go out of style, but as Jack's favorites, a few of them are getting celebrity status," said KFC U.S. CMO Nick Chavez. "We are excited to make Jack's favorites available now on the KFC app, and can't wait to share what's next with Jack Harlow and KFC. Stay tuned. You won't want to miss it."

Guests can skip the drive-thru line and enjoy Jack's Kentucky Fried Favorites faster by ordering through KFC's Quick Pick-Up option on the KFC app or KFC.com at select locations. After placing a digital order for Quick Pick-Up, guests can head to the restaurant, park in dedicated VIP parking spots, and run inside to grab their hot and ready order waiting for them on KFC's new Quick Pick-Up shelf.

Jack Harlow and KFC first announced their year-long partnership in December and fans can expect more opportunities to celebrate KFC's partnership with Jack Harlow throughout the year with upcoming campaigns, social media activations, special menu item launches and exclusive experiences with Jack Harlow.

*Prices, participation, and product availability may vary.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving up world-famous Original Recipe® fried chicken since 1952. Beyond the top secret 11 herbs & spices, KFC specialties include the KFC Chicken Sandwich, Extra Crispy™ chicken and Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, Pot Pies, Secret Recipe Fries, biscuits and homestyle sides. There are more than 26,000 KFC restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com. Follow KFC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT JACK HARLOW

Hailed by The FADER as a "maverick rapper destined for legendary status," 24-year-old, Louisville, KY native Jack Harlow has quickly become one of music's biggest stars with nearly 5 billion career streams to date. The Generation Now/Atlantic Records rapper has released a project a year, for the last 5 years, the most recent being his RIAA Platinum-Certified, critically acclaimed debut album THATS WHAT THEY ALL SAY. The album features the 6x-Platinum single "WHATS POPPIN," which earned Harlow his first Grammy nomination, among countless other accolades including nominations at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, 2021 BET Awards, 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, 2020 E! People's Choice Awards & 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Harlow has been widely featured in high profile publications ranging from Rolling Stone, Billboard and Complex to GQ, TIME, Interview and Forbes, graced the covers of Rolling Stone, XXL's coveted Freshman Class issue, Variety, Complex, SPIN and Footwear News and brought his captivating live show to the masses with national television performances on Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and more.

For more information on Jack Harlow, please visit: www.jackharlow.us.

SOURCE KFC