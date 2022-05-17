Introducing Jai Eden Beauty

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jai Eden Beauty is a black-owned and woman-owned company that offers premium vegan skincare products that celebrates all shades, all skin and all women. Formulated with tamanu oil and specifically designed to address hyperpigmentation, Jai Eden Beauty is proud to offer a line of skincare products that celebrates all women created by a woman of color.

About Jai Eden Beauty

Jai Eden Beauty

Jai Eden Beauty founder, Jai, created the Eden beauty line out of her own need to address her skin conditions. As she struggled with acne, eczema, and psoriasis, Jai quickly realized there weren't a lot of options that addressed these skin conditions. That's when Jai decided to create her own line of vegan skincare products that were designed specifically to meet the needs of women struggling with the issues above.

The Jai Eden Beauty Mission

The Jai Eden Beauty mission is to help each and every woman know that she is created in the image of God. They want to give an alternative choice to skincare regimens by using high-quality, natural products. They promote self care by supplying access to natural products. Their mission is to create jobs for women, to inspire other entrepreneurs, and to let each individual know that they are fearfully and wonderfully made!

Signature Ingredient: Tamanu Oil

The line of Jai Eden Beauty and skincare products all have one secret ingredient among them — tamanu oil. This natural oil is extracted from the seeds that grow on a tropical evergreen called the tamanu nut tree. Tamanu oil has been used for centuries to treat a variety of skin conditions, including to reduce acne scarring, hyperpigmentation, and encourage collagen growth in skin.

Jai Eden Beauty has tapped into the many skin-healthy benefits of tamanu oil. Believed to have anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties, this natural oil is used to promote cell turnover and support healthy skin.

Natural, Vegan Skincare Products for All Women

At Jai Eden Beauty, their goal is to offer women natural, vegan skincare products formulated especially for them by someone who understands their needs. While there are many other natural and vegan products on the market, few were made for black women or by black women. Jai Eden Beauty is here to change that.

Jai Eden Beauty's Most Popular Skincare Products

At Jai Eden Beauty, they offer a full line of skincare products for women, from makeup removers and dark spot removers to scalp oil, bath oil, and so much more. Two of their most popular skincare products are Your Cookie Intimate Vaginal Moisturizer and the Flawless Darkspot Remover. These products are both hand-made, 100% vegan, and all-natural. When you're looking for a skincare product that will work for you, it's important to choose one that is made by someone who understands your unique needs, and that's exactly what Jai Eden Beauty offers.

Jai Eden Beauty – Discover Natural Skincare Products

It can seem like there aren't many options when it comes to premium skincare products. Oftentimes, it feels like none of the skincare and beauty companies out there make formulas that are designed specifically for you. That all changed with the introduction of Jai Eden Beauty. Their natural, vegan line of premium skincare products are crafted by a woman of color for all women. Visit their site at https://jaiedenbeauty.com/ today, and shop their selection of skincare products.

