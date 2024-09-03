"Introducing 'Jambo': A Fresh Take on Social Media"

Expand your connections through 'Present Cards'

Prioritizes authentic and personal interactions over follower counts or likes

Equal spotlight for all, breaking free from fame-driven algorithms

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The new social network 'Jambo', which connects everyone equally through a single card, has officially launched. Jambo is set to revolutionize online interaction by fostering true equality and authentic connections through its unique 'Present Card' feature. ( https://link.jambo.club/ )

Images of the Jambo app

Jambo isn't just another social media platform; it's a lively community where every voice and opinion is heard. Share your thoughts, experiences, and more via a single 'Present Card" that is visible to all users equally. Here at Jambo, we aim to foster meaningful conversations based on shared interest rather than followers or likes. Here's what sets Jambo apart:

Unleash Your Creativity via 'Present Card'

Your 'Present Card' is your personal canvas. Whether you want to post texts or upload photos, we offer multiple categories such as 'Talk & Listen,' 'News & Buzz,' and 'Dating & Love', all at your fingertips. Only your most recent card is featured on the 'Home' feed, keeping the spotlight on what matters most to you right now. Unlike other platforms where spam posts from the same users flood your feed, Jambo ensures that only one card per user is showcased, so the focus stays on everyone's current interests.

Connect in a Snap!

Finding like-minded friends has never been easier. Use the 'Search & Recommendations' feature to explore 'Present Cards' that align with your passions. A quick search for 'summer vacation' instantly connects you with others sharing similar interests, creating an engaging community experience.

Find Nearby Friends

Want to see what's happening nearby? The 'Nearby' feature allows you to discover 'Present Cards' from users near you. Press connect, leave a comment, and start a conversation with people nearby!

Discover and Chat

Dive deeper into connections by exploring a user's 'My Page' function. Discover more about other users– their nationality, region, physical distance, and past cards. With the 'Visitor' trace feature, you can track who showed interest on your 'Page' or card.

Ready to chat? Click 'Connect' under their profile photo to send a message. Once accepted, you're instantly connected!

Personalized Profiles

Choose from 24 fun and quirky Jambo Characters for your profile photo, or upload your own unique photo to stand out.

Jambo is now available for download on the Apple App Store and is set to launch on the Google Play Store in October 2024.

The Jambo team is on a mission to revolutionize the social media experience. Jambo believes that the internet is meant to be an equal space, but social networks have gradually become celebrity playgrounds promoting a falsified reality. Jambo aims to flip the script by providing a social network where everyone can equally shine and grow their relationships through the 'Present Card.'

Join Jambo today and be a part of a thrilling social media experience where every interaction is truly valued! ( https://link.jambo.club/ )

CONTACT: [email protected]

