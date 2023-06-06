Introducing Jasper Campaigns: New Functionality for End-to-End Marketing Efficiency

News provided by

Jasper

06 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

Create full marketing campaigns at lightspeed without sacrificing control over brand, security, or accessibility.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasper, a generative AI platform, today announced the launch of Jasper Campaigns, an end-to-end marketing solution that allows users to create a full campaign in minutes from a single brief. The platform securely enriches data models with key company details and brand identity so users can move quickly through their entire marketing strategy. With Campaigns, users can now create a unified brand voice across multiple channels, eliminating delays, maintaining control over asset creation and giving more time back to marketers.

Generative AI has long been associated with speed, but Jasper stands out by offering speed without compromising control. As the pace of the market accelerates and AI tools and automation become more prevalent, businesses must ensure they can maintain control over their content. With features like Campaigns, users get the efficiency that generative AI promises, coupled with the consistency that is critical to keeping brand identity and voice intact.

"As a marketer by trade, I know how risky it is to lose your brand's voice and identity," said CEO Dave Rogenmoser. "And we believe you don't have to lose either when using generative AI. With our new Campaigns feature, we want to empower marketers to collaborate asynchronously to create consistently high-quality content at scale, while still preserving their unique brand voice. Not only does Jasper give you control over your content, but it also gives you control back in your day, eliminating unnecessary delays that often come with cross-functional collaboration, while allowing channel owners to have full control over asset creation."

The platform offers other critical enterprise-grade functionality, like the Jasper Everywhere extension, which keeps Jasper by your side anywhere you create online, the ability to integrate a Jasper API directly into your platform, and built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve, complete with SOC2 certification.

This release marks another step forward in Jasper's vision of creating an AI-first platform that serves marketers from ideation to optimization. Jasper Campaigns is now available to all Jasper customers. Learn more about Jasper Campaigns here.

ABOUT JASPER
Founded in 2021, Jasper is a generative AI platform that enables individuals and teams to leverage AI to scale their content strategies. More than 100,000 customers use Jasper to break through writer's block, repackage what they've written, create original images and adapt their content to different formats and languages. Jasper has been recognized as "one of America's fastest-growing private companies" by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Jasper, visit www.jasper.ai

Media Contact
Samantha Rubenstein
[email protected]
(650) 200-6110

SOURCE Jasper

Also from this source

Jasper Announces Partnership with Google Cloud, Providing Millions of Businesses a Personalized Experience Anywhere They Create

Jasper Announces Jasper Brand Voice, Giving Businesses the Power to Create On-brand Content at Scale

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.