Introducing Jetpack CRM: A Tool for Entrepreneurs to Better Manage Customer Relationships

Many small businesses are run by entrepreneurs who learn as they grow. CRM is the tool entrepreneurs initially do not realize they need. Good management of customer relationships is a core foundation to long-lasting business success.

"When you start out as an entrepreneur there is a lot to learn," says Woody Hayday, cofounder of ZBS CRM who, with cofounder Mike Stott, is now building Jetpack CRM at Automattic. "One of the most important things small businesses can do to be successful is build strong rapport with their customers. We built Jetpack CRM to give entrepreneurs the most effective toolkit for managing their important relationships."

What is a CRM?

Every interaction with a customer or lead is a building block in the relationship with them, so entrepreneurs need to make sure each one is meaningful. A CRM helps to manage and grow these connections by organizing all customer information in one place.

Jetpack CRM helps keep track of every interaction — meeting notes, phone calls, emails — and view an entire client history at a glance. Entrepreneurs can then build on this contact data to enrich every touchpoint with a customer with thoughtful, informed, and customized communications. A CRM doesn't just lead to more sales — it helps you learn more about each individual customer, understand what they need, and connect with them on a deeper level to build loyalty to a business.

Meet Jetpack CRM

Jetpack CRM adds powerful contact management functionality to a WordPress website. Whether the business sells products, fundraises, or offers online services, it can use Jetpack CRM to keep track of key customer data from inside the WordPress admin area. Here are a just a few ways it helps to build relationships and revenue:

Easily collect leads. Collect leads automatically from contact forms, WooCommerce, Stripe, PayPal, and other providers using one of the 30+ CRM Extensions .

Collect leads automatically from contact forms, WooCommerce, Stripe, PayPal, and other providers using one of the 30+ . Follow up with contacts. Using CRM Extensions like Advanced Segments, users can sort their contact list into actionable groups (e.g. customers from San Francisco with transactions in May).

Using CRM Extensions like users can sort their contact list into actionable groups (e.g. customers from with transactions in May). Manage billing directly from the CRM. Send quotes and invoices to clients for online acceptance and payment. Track it all, along with transactions, against CRM contacts.

Send quotes and invoices to clients for online acceptance and payment. Track it all, along with transactions, against CRM contacts. Increase efficiency without sacrificing ease of use . Jetpack CRM offers advanced features while still being easy to install and use. Monitor the growth of a business directly from the CRM dashboard.

. Jetpack CRM offers advanced features while still being easy to install and use. Monitor the growth of a business directly from the CRM dashboard. Integrate seamlessly with WordPress. Jetpack CRM was built for WordPress by the WordPress experts.

Jetpack CRM was built for WordPress by the WordPress experts. Know exactly where your data lives . Instead of storing business critical, private customer information with a third party, keep it safely on a single server.

. Instead of storing business critical, private customer information with a third party, keep it safely on a single server. Over 30 CRM Extensions. From automatically syncing data from WooCommerce to sending out mail campaigns, there are more than 30 CRM extensions available.

From automatically syncing data from WooCommerce to sending out mail campaigns, there are more than 30 CRM extensions available. Priced for entrepreneurs. By offering a refined set of tools without adding features beyond the scope of a sensible CRM, Jetpack CRM is affordable for small businesses. At $199 for the full bundle , it costs less than $17 per month.

By offering a refined set of tools without adding features beyond the scope of a sensible CRM, Jetpack CRM is affordable for small businesses. At for , it costs less than per month. DIY CRM. Jetpack CRM is modular, so rather than spending money on dozens of unnecessary features, it's possible to pick and choose from over 30 CRM Extensions. You can buy individual extensions, or a bundle.

The aim of Jetpack CRM is to help entrepreneurs grow their business, make it more resilient (by having a backlist of customers to reach out to at any time), save admin time, and connect with leads and customers more effectively — all from within WordPress.

How to install Jetpack CRM

Jetpack CRM is available as a standalone plugin, available from jetpackcrm.com . New users can choose to purchase Jetpack CRM as a standalone tool or in addition to other Jetpack offerings.

Learn more about Jetpack CRM at jetpackcrm.com .

