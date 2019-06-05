Introducing Jetson - The World's First Seasonal Probiotic

The genesis of Jetson began several years ago when Stefan was diagnosed with an incurable autoimmune disease - Multiple Sclerosis. He faced the prospect of being confined to a wheelchair, and early death - none of which jived with running a global software team on four continents or raising his young daughter.

He turned to probiotics to help keep his immune system in check, but sadly discovered many ProB's were not nearly as effective as they claim. Stefan found that consumers spend too much time sifting through too many choices of sub-par ProBs. Often probiotics spent too much time on store shelves - leading to the bugs dying off, and the majority of these products were too expensive. He knew he had to fix this, for himself and everyone else.

"Part of what I discovered in my journey was the amount of evidence pointing to how your 'gut' affects so much of your overall health - the number of conditions that a healthy gut can treat are astounding," said Stefan. "Science showed organisms that live in your gut can help with everything from heart disease to diabetes, eczema to depression – I was blown away."

Stefan enlisted some of the best scientists and health experts in the world, and after synthesizing hundreds of hours of research and a ton of his own money, he realized just how far science has come in discovering the role of probiotics in overall health. He took this knowledge and created Jetson - a fresh, seasonal and affordable probiotics program that he would want to use himself.

" Jetson is way more than a pill company. My goal is to make 50 million Americans healthier - gotta start somewhere," said Stefan. "We are going to take all my learnings and make them simple and fun to follow. Think of me as the guy who gave you notes from the class you "missed". We're starting with the gut first because it was the most complex to get right."

About Jetson

Jetson is the world's first seasonal probiotic founded by Stefan Weitz in June 2019. Made in small batches, Jetson uses the latest bacteria strains discovered by science to constantly innovate and improve the product - going from development to delivery in around 30 days. Delivered fresh each month, Jetson's seasonal probiotics provide specific formulations tailored to address your bodies' unique needs year-round for $35 a month. To keep it fresh & purchase Jetson, please visit www.wearejetson.com .

SOURCE Jetson

Related Links

http://www.wearejetson.com

