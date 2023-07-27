Introducing JIGOO S300 Pro: The Game-Changing Smart Dual-Cup Mite Cleaner

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIGOO, an up-and-coming brand showcasing unrivaled expertise in high-end household cleaning appliances, has just unveiled its latest creation in the U.S. market - the S300 Pro, an innovative, smart mite cleaner destined to revolutionize your domestic cleansing routine and maintain a healthy living environment.

Jigoo s300 pro anti mite vacuum cleaner new release banner (PRNewsfoto/Geekbuying)
Traditional mite vacuum cleaners usually fail to achieve optimal filtration efficiency, despite claiming to be the ultimate ones. By keeping filtration and dust storage in a single cup, they inadvertently release dust back into the air. Moreover, the accumulation of dust within the cup leads to filter clogging and reduces the overall lifespan of the filter.

The JIGOO S300 Pro is a true game-changer in air filtration technology. With a dual-cup design, it separates dust from clean air in one cup and stores dust in the other cup, ensuring increased durability of the filter and elevating filtration efficiency to unprecedented heights.

The S300 Pro features an advanced dust mite sensor that precisely calculates these microscopic pests while vacuuming. It showcases the mite index and cleaning status in real time, offering greater convenience and less effort in cleaning.

This machine also impresses with its innovative brushroll and powerful suction. The metal brushroll with flexible silicone strips taps fast and hard at 12,000 times per minute, easily removing deep-seated dirt without harming fabrics. Its 500W motor delivers 13KPa suction, ensuring deeper vacuuming.

The S300 Pro boasts a 230mm long suction inlet, making cleaning large furniture effortless with fewer movements required.

Furthermore, it combines brushroll tapping, UV disinfection, ultrasonic mite removal, heating and dehumidification for unparalleled allergen elimination.

The S300 Pro is now available on Geekbuying and Amazon. JIGOO is celebrating its launch with a special offer of just $109.99 for each on Geekbuying from August 1st to 15th. Stay tuned for the upcoming release of two intelligent, innovative mite cleaners and pet grooming vacuums, promoting a superior, healthier lifestyle.

About JIGOO

"JIGOO" is derived from the fusion of two concepts - "jig" and "goo." The "jig" represents the nimble movement and agility of JIGOO's cleaners, while the "goo" symbolizes the power to effortlessly suck up dirt and grime, leaving behind nothing but squeaky clean surfaces. Just like a well-coordinated dance routine, JIGOO combines elegance, efficiency, and a touch of playful charm, providing a delightful cleaning experience.

For more information, visit:

Official Website: https://jigoolife.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jigoolife
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JIGOO_Official

