Introducing JooY, A NEW Innovative Scalp Care Brand Powered by Fermented Superfoods and Rooted in Asian Herbal Therapy

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese American, Jennifer Yen, Mother, Entrepreneur, and Actress brings her grandmother's ancient healthy scalp ritual to life with JooY. Born from a century old recipe of Fermented Superfoods, JooY powers a new scalp care solution. Featuring storied ingredients from Asia such as algae, rice water, ginger, papaya, apple cider vinegar and others has created a highly effective solution to create a healthy scalp and ultimately enviable hair. Jennifer learned at a young age that healthy hair starts at the scalp.

Today, 40-50% of the population struggles with issues arising from a sensitive scalp1 including dandruff, dry and itchy scalp, hair loss and dull hair. Jennifer Yen, CEO and Founder shared "My grandmother always said take care of your scalp if you want beautiful hair, although you don't see it, it's an extension of your skin and should be treated with care".

JooY is launching with a collection of five core products to elevate the standards of haircare and inspire a community that celebrates the holistic beauty of healthy, nourished scalps: Clarify Shampoo, Clarify Conditioner, Soothing Scalp Serum, Scalp Resurfacing Serum and Scalp Energizing Brush. The brand's hero products include the Scalp Resurfacing Serum, a pre-cleanse scalp serum to gently exfoliate and remove buildup, and the Soothing Scalp Serum, a leave-in serum to detoxify and soothe sensitivity for uncomfortable, stressed-out scalps.

In a formal and independent consumer study conducted by the brand, it was found that both serums demonstrated impressive improvements in scalp health:

Scalp Soothing Serum:

100% noticed an improvement in scalp texture and feel.

96.2% agreed JooY Soothing Scalp Serum absorbs into scalp without leaving a greasy or sticky residue, improves scalp hydration and effectively relieves scalp irritation and discomfort.

92.3% saw improved overall health and appearance of their scalp.

Scalp Resurfacing Serum:

100% saw immediate improvements in scalp condition after using JooY Resurfacing Scalp Serum.

96.2% agreed that JooY Resurfacing Scalp Serum improved the overall appearance of their scalp, such as reducing scaliness and rough patches, and helped to balance the oiliness of their scalp without drying it.

92.3% agreed that JooY Resurfacing Scalp Serum exfoliated and removed dead skin cells from their scalp and improved scalp texture and smoothness.

FERMENTED SUPERFOODS

Fermentation breaks down the molecular structure of ingredients into smaller, more easily absorbed forms and helps promote a balanced scalp biome. JooY relies on biotechnology, utilizing a fermentation process, to enhance the efficacy and natural benefits of our scalp care formulations.

JooY harnesses the following key Superfood ingredients in its formulations:

Fermented Apple Cider Vinegar - Removes excess oil, improves hair texture, reduces scalp irritation

- Removes excess oil, improves hair texture, reduces scalp irritation Algae - Hydrates scalp, enhances hair strength, alleviates scalp irritation

Hydrates scalp, enhances hair strength, alleviates scalp irritation Peppermint - Clears buildup, exfoliates scalp, helps control dandruff

- Clears buildup, exfoliates scalp, helps control dandruff Fermented Rice Water - Boosts shine, strengthens strands, promotes hair growth

- Boosts shine, strengthens strands, promotes hair growth Tea Tree Oil - Deeply moisturizes, eliminates excess oil, soothes scalp irritation

- Deeply moisturizes, eliminates excess oil, soothes scalp irritation Niacinamide - Strengthens hair, increases hair growth, promotes fuller hair

- Strengthens hair, increases hair growth, promotes fuller hair Fermented Papaya - Moisturize, exfoliates and cleanses, helps prevent dandruff

- Moisturize, exfoliates and cleanses, helps prevent dandruff Witch Hazel - Removes excess oil, helps prevent dandruff, reduces scalp irritation

- Removes excess oil, helps prevent dandruff, reduces scalp irritation And more!

ECO-MINDSET

JooY is deeply rooted in its commitment to eco-conscious practices and prides itself on optimizing its environmental impact. By harnessing the power of natural Superfood ingredients and fermenting them, which provides renewable microorganisms, JooY is able to lower its carbon footprint and enhance biodegradability compared to some traditional chemical processes.

JooY products are plant based, made with 30% post-consumer recycled material, and are cruelty-free and formulated without sulfates, parabens, and DEA to prioritize the well-being of both individuals and the environment.

To reduce plastic waste, JooY offers refill pouches for its Clarify Shampoo and Clarify Conditioner and has a recycling program where consumers can send back their empty products for free for 15% off their next purchase.

JooY is now available at morejooy.com and prices range from $11 for the travel sizes to $49 for the refill pouches. Full-size pricing are as follows: Clarify Shampoo $29; Clarify Conditioner $29; Soothing Scalp Serum $48; Scalp Resurfacing Serum $42; Scalp Energizing Brush $24.

ABOUT JENNIFER YEN

Jennifer Yen is a seasoned entrepreneur, mother, actress and CEO and Founder of JooY, YENSA, and Purlisse brands that provide incredible access to scalp & haircare, color cosmetics and skincare which are all rooted in ancient Asian practices. Jennifer started her foray into the beauty business during her time as an actress. As she struggled with skin issues from wearing heavy makeup on screen. It was the influence of her grandmother, and mother that inspired her to develop brands focused on Asian rituals and traditions and the knowledge that, these solutions had worked for generations of women within her family.

1 https://www.scirp.org/journal/paperinformation?paperid=111264

SOURCE JooY