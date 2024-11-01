INTRODUCING JOURNEY: A NEW KIND OF LOYALTY PROGRAM DESIGNED FOR THE MODERN TRAVELER

Founded by Visionary Entrepreneur, John Sutton and Backed by Brian Kelly (Founder of The Points Guy), Journey is the First Rewards Program Tailored to Private Rental Homes and Boutique Hotels

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey , a pioneering travel rewards platform, launches today to redefine travel loyalty. Journey allows travelers to earn points and perks across a curated network of unique, independently operated properties—from boutique hotels in major cities to private rental homes in remote locales—offering the flexibility and personalization guests crave.

"More than ever, loyalty is important to consumers," said Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy, Senior Advisor and Investor at Journey. "Travelers want to earn and redeem points for life changing experiences. Whether that's a safari or a private vacation rental, many of the best lodging options don't exist within the current loyalty landscape. That's where Journey comes in—a game changing platform that rewards travelers for staying at properties that they traditionally haven't been able to earn points for. With Journey, travelers will no longer have to sacrifice loyalty when seeking bespoke and boutique travel experiences."

Unlock More With Every Stay

Journey connects travelers to hidden gems—boutique hotels, luxury resorts, and private rental homes—that they may not have discovered otherwise. Travelers earn points on every eligible stay, building rewards redeemable for future getaways and perks. For guests, Journey showcases a world of accommodation options beyond the large hospitality groups, giving travelers access to unique, independently owned properties, all while earning valuable loyalty rewards.

"Travelers today face an overwhelming amount of choice," said John Sutton, Founder and CEO of Journey. "Our curated collection of exceptional, independent stays showcases a handpicked selection of the best accommodations across the globe. By designing a platform from the ground up, we introduce travelers to inspiring, off-the-radar properties while rewarding them for supporting independent operators."

Transforming Stays, One Reward at a Time

Journey is building an exclusive alliance of independently operated hotels and private rentals, representing a handpicked selection of top properties across the globe. Unlike many rewards programs designed to maximize profits for the loyalty scheme, Journey prioritizes operators and encourages guests to book directly for the best experience and value. Journey Rewards members (travelers) earn at least five points per dollar on eligible stays booked directly with the property versus at least one point per dollar when booking via online travel agencies. Journey also provides operators with next-generation AI marketing tools to personalize guest experiences, optimize off-seasons, attract repeat guests, and compete globally with big chains.

"Journey is about creating an ecosystem where independent operators can thrive without compromising their identity or profits," Sutton continued. "For far too long, loyalty programs have made money for the loyalty program and not for the hotel or vacation rental. We don't think it should be that way."

A World-Class Team of Visionaries

Journey's leadership team and investors bring together travel industry icons and entrepreneurial powerhouses, united by a passion for redefining loyalty:

John Sutton , Founder and CEO : John is a visionary entrepreneur who sold his digital marketing company in 2009 to join Red Ventures. He held various roles within the organization, including Chief Digital Officer for more than six years, until he left in 2021 to pursue his dream of playing professional beach volleyball. Today, as Journey's CEO, he is responsible for setting and executing the strategic vision while hiring and overseeing the company's roster of top industry talent.

: John is a visionary entrepreneur who sold his digital marketing company in 2009 to join Red Ventures. He held various roles within the organization, including Chief Digital Officer for more than six years, until he left in 2021 to pursue his dream of playing professional beach volleyball. Today, as Journey's CEO, he is responsible for setting and executing the strategic vision while hiring and overseeing the company's roster of top industry talent. Brian Kelly , Senior Advisor and Investor : Brian founded The Points Guy in 2010 and built it into one of the top travel media empires in the world. His influential work has led him to be recognized on AdWeek's Young Influentials list, labeled Forbes' No. 1 travel influencer and included in Travel + Leisure's Most Notable People in Travel and Out100's lists. In 2017, The Points Guy was acquired by Red Ventures, where Brian first connected with John.

: Brian founded The Points Guy in 2010 and built it into one of the top travel media empires in the world. His influential work has led him to be recognized on AdWeek's Young Influentials list, labeled Forbes' No. 1 travel influencer and included in Travel + Leisure's Most Notable People in Travel and Out100's lists. In 2017, The Points Guy was acquired by Red Ventures, where Brian first connected with John. James McBride , Alliance Ambassador & Senior Advisor : Recognized as "One to Watch" by Bloomberg Businessweek's Bloomberg 50 and awarded Independent Hotelier of the World by Hotels magazine, James has led iconic properties from Ritz-Carlton to The Carlyle to Grosvenor House. At Journey, James draws on decades of leadership to support independent travel, helping operators thrive in a competitive marketplace while maintaining their unique identity.

: Recognized as "One to Watch" by Bloomberg Businessweek's Bloomberg 50 and awarded Independent Hotelier of the World by magazine, James has led iconic properties from Ritz-Carlton to The Carlyle to Grosvenor House. At Journey, James draws on decades of leadership to support independent travel, helping operators thrive in a competitive marketplace while maintaining their unique identity. Eric Wu , Senior Advisor and Investor: Eric was the CEO and Co-Founder of Opendoor, the leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate. His experience building innovative, scalable businesses is a key asset to Journey's future growth.

Eric was the CEO and Co-Founder of Opendoor, the leading e-commerce platform for residential real estate. His experience building innovative, scalable businesses is a key asset to Journey's future growth. Chris Burch , Senior Advisor and Investor: As the Co-Founder of Tory Burch and the Owner of Nihi Sumba Resorts, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge in luxury, travel and hospitality, providing valuable insight into crafting world-class guest experiences.

Join the Journey

Journey is currently accepting applications from hospitality operators who wish to become Alliance members. Visit JoinJourney.com/Alliance to learn more. For travelers who are interested in joining Journey Rewards, please visit JoinJourney.com/Waitlist . Travelers will be able to earn and redeem Journey rewards points starting Spring 2025. For more information, visit JoinJourney.com or follow along on social @JourneyRewards.

Journey is a revolutionary loyalty program designed for the modern traveler, connecting guests with unique, independently operated properties. As the first rewards program tailored specifically to private rentals and boutique hotels, Journey enhances both guest experience and operator success by boosting direct bookings and guest personalization through AI enabled tools. For more information, visit JoinJourney.com or join the conversation @JourneyRewards on Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

