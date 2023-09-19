Introducing Juvexin Cream Color: Elevate Your Artistry with New Shades

GK Hair

19 Sep, 2023

OAKLAND PARK, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned haircare brand GK Hair is proud to introduce Juvexin Cream Color, a breakthrough in the world of hair color. Salon owners and professionals can now elevate their craft with the addition of captivating new shades, allowing for limitless creative possibilities.

Building upon the success of the existing line of 96 shades, GK Hair has expanded its color range to 125 hues. This expansion demonstrates the brand's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of salon owners and professionals, providing them with an extensive palette to create extraordinary hair colors.

At the heart of Juvexin Cream Color's success lies its exceptional formula enriched with key ingredients. The first is Juvexin V2, a revolutionary plant-based anti-aging keratin protein blend. This unique blend not only restores and protects the hair from environmental damage but also imparts a youthful radiance, ensuring that clients' hair looks stunning while maintaining its health.

Complementing Juvexin V2, the formula incorporates the power of Ceramides. These moisture-rich ingredients provide the perfect balance of hydration and protein, resulting in strengthened hair and reduced overall porosity. The outcome is a vibrant, long-lasting color that remains true across a wide range of hair types and conditions.

Versatility is a defining characteristic of Juvexin Cream Color. Whether the hair is fine, coarse, curly, or straight, this color line consistently delivers exceptional results. Moreover, Juvexin Cream Color is safe to use on tamed hair, empowering stylists to transform their clients' looks with confidence and without compromising hair health.

Join the ranks of stylists who are revolutionizing their clients' hair and achieving unprecedented success. Unlock a world of endless possibilities with Juvexin Cream Color by GK Hair.

