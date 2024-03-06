Introducing k-ID: Groundbreaking Tech Powers Safe, Age-Appropriate Gaming for Kids and Teens, Supports Game Developer Compliance

For the first time, game developers can instantly deliver age-appropriate, parent-endorsed experiences and easily adjust to complex, ever-changing regulations across 200+ markets

Backed by leading VCs with $5.4 million in investments from A16Z GAMES SPEEDRUN, Konvoy, TIRTA Ventures

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, k-ID , a new technology company built by industry leaders in online safety, privacy and gaming, unveiled a groundbreaking platform that transforms the way kids, teens, and parents engage with games, and helps publishers and developers seamlessly comply with complex regulations across 200-plus markets worldwide.

This new solution is the most expansive compliance framework ever built for the gaming industry, making it easier than ever for any player, any age, anywhere in the world to have a tailored and safe experience. k-ID makes keeping up and complying with ever-changing regulations easy with automatic updates, helping protect publishers and developers against regulatory sanctions, reputational risk, and business-critical consequences. It also helps deliver safe experiences for players that expand as they mature and provides a single sign-on for parents, simplifying the verification process for everyone.

"From the FTC in the US to the Australian eSafety Commissioner and everywhere in between, there is a unanimous demand to take responsibility for making the online experience for kids and teens safer," said Kieran Donovan, co-founder and CEO of k-ID. "Up until now, many believed an industry-wide solution was improbable but k-ID has solved that by building a game-changing, comprehensive global compliance engine and platform that simplifies the process for players and developers."

The comprehensive suite of tools from k-ID includes three technologies working in concert to help developers operationalize compliance while empowering young players with game experiences that have been inaccessible for many until now.

k-ID Global Compliance Engine is a powerful, universal application programming interface (API) that seamlessly configures age-appropriate game experiences based on location, age, and digital maturity without friction or compromise. It is also US COPPA Safe Harbor certified through the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), a unique recognition typically reserved for games themselves.

is a powerful, universal application programming interface (API) that seamlessly configures age-appropriate game experiences based on location, age, and digital maturity without friction or compromise. It is also US COPPA Safe Harbor certified through the Entertainment Software Ratings Board (ESRB), a unique recognition typically reserved for games themselves. k-ID Global Compliance Database is the most comprehensive and practical compilation of regulations affecting the gaming industry. Updated daily, it is the brainchild of industry experts who have managed compliance for global game launches and struggled with inefficient and costly processes for finding answers. Today, k-ID is leveraging insights from current and former regulators around the world while also working with the most sought-after youth and online safety organizations.

is the most comprehensive and practical compilation of regulations affecting the gaming industry. Updated daily, it is the brainchild of industry experts who have managed compliance for global game launches and struggled with inefficient and costly processes for finding answers. Today, k-ID is leveraging insights from current and former regulators around the world while also working with the most sought-after youth and online safety organizations. k-ID Family Platform is a universal, cross-platform, single sign-on family portal for transparently managing online game experiences. In contrast to the lengthy onboarding that exists for kids and teens today, players instantly access integrated games, while parents go through a simplified process; adjusting the experience based on their player's digital maturity. It reduces signing-up from dozens of steps to a few taps that take virtually seconds.

k-ID endeavors to make its technology platform available to all game developers regardless of size or budget.

"Our mission is to democratize access to safe, age-appropriate experiences online by providing an industry-wide, cross-platform solution that is cost-effective for developers and simple for players," said Donavan. "We hope to retire the stalwart 'I confirm I am over 13' pop-up and convoluted parent onboarding process to the pages of history."

k-ID also announced today that it raised a total of $5.4 million across pre-seed and seed financing rounds last year. The pre-seed round was led by A16Z GAMES SPEEDRUN with the subsequent seed investment led by Konvoy with the participation of TIRTA Ventures. k-ID is already actively working with leading publishers across the US, Europe, Japan, Korea, and China.

k-ID was conceived by a team of experienced and trusted professionals who are committed to making online gaming environments safe for kids and teens. They have deep experience in privacy law, online trust, and safety and come to k-ID from leading technology companies, prominent video game publishers, and major law firms.

Kieran Donovan , k-ID Chief Executive Officer, recognized as one of the leading technology and data protection lawyers in the world, hails from Latham & Watkins.

k-ID Chief Executive Officer, recognized as one of the leading technology and data protection lawyers in the world, hails from Latham & Watkins. Jeff Wu , k–ID Chief Safety Officer, is a leading trust and safety veteran previously at Google and Meta.

k–ID Chief Safety Officer, is a leading trust and safety veteran previously at Google and Meta. Julian Corbett , k-ID Chief Growth Officer, is a game industry veteran who held executive positions at In-Fusio, Take-Two Interactive, Voodoo and Tencent

, k-ID Chief Growth Officer, is a game industry veteran who held executive positions at In-Fusio, Take-Two Interactive, Voodoo and Timothy Ma , head of international privacy and Data Protection Officer at Tencent , will soon join k-ID as the Chief Legal Officer.

The global company, which has been operating in stealth for the past year while working with hundreds of regulatory, privacy, safety, and gaming experts around the world, is set to showcase this first-of-its-kind technology at the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco from March 18-22.

About k-ID

k-ID is a cross-platform, instant sign-on solution for kids and teens built as an all-in-one answer for solving the complex issue of privacy and online safety for young players on a global scale. Founded by internationally recognized experts and leaders in online safety, privacy and gaming, k-ID also leverages insights from current and former regulators, to maintain the world's most dynamic youth compliance platform for game developers. k-ID allows kids and teens to access enriching, age-appropriate experiences while providing parents peace of mind. For more information, visit www.k-id.com .

