Introducing Kandao Meeting Pro 2: A 360° All-in-One AI Video Conference Device Designed for Smarter Meetings

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kandao Technology proudly introduces the Kandao Meeting Pro 2, a next-generation 360° AI video conference device designed for modern hybrid workspaces.

Powered by a built-in AI chip, it combines 4K 360° imaging, intelligent audio, and AI meeting assistance in one all-in-one solution, delivering a more immersive and efficient conferencing experience for huddle spaces to larger meeting rooms.

Kandao Meeting Pro 2: 360° All-in-One AI Video Conference Device for Smarter Meetings

"As hybrid work continues to evolve, organizations are looking for meeting solutions that enable more natural and efficient collaboration experiences," said Dan Chen. "Kandao Meeting Pro 2 reflects our vision for the future of intelligent meetings by combining advanced AI capabilities with premium audiovisual performance in one integrated device."

Professional-Grade 4K HDR Imaging

Equipped with dual fisheye lenses, Kandao Meeting Pro 2 captures a complete 360° view of the meeting space in stunning 4K resolution. HDR technology intelligently balances highlights and shadows, ensuring participants remain clearly visible even in backlit or low-light environments. The result is vivid, lifelike image quality that helps remote participants feel more connected and engaged throughout every meeting.

Auto Framing and Smart Tracking

Powered by advanced AI face and voice recognition technology, Kandao Meeting Pro 2 intelligently detects and tracks active speakers in real time, helping conversations remain focused and easy to follow without requiring manual camera control. AI Smart Tracking dynamically follows speaker movement within the room, ensuring participants stay centered and clearly visible during discussions.

Combined with Kandao's AI Smart View technology, the system automatically adjusts on-screen layouts based on the number of participants in the meeting, intelligently switching views to maintain a balanced and immersive presentation. The device supports up to eight participants on screen simultaneously, enabling more inclusive hybrid collaboration.

AI-Powered Meeting Intelligence

Kandao Meeting Pro 2 introduces an upgraded AI assistant experience through SmartNote, designed to simplify communication and improve meeting productivity.

SmartNote supports real-time captions and translations in more than 20 languages, helping teams collaborate more effectively across multilingual and international environments. The device also supports high-quality local recording without requiring a connected computer and can store recordings on external SD cards.

To reduce the need for manual note-taking, SmartNote automatically converts conversations into structured meeting notes and generates AI-powered summaries after each session. Teams can quickly review discussion highlights, action items, and key decisions, making follow-ups more efficient and organized. Even with AI Content Recap, users can click "Reference" within the SmartNote summary to instantly jump to the corresponding moment in the meeting recording. Because audio and video remain fully synchronized, users can accurately review the original discussion context, including tone, facial expressions, and speaker interactions.

Advanced AI Audio Processing

Kandao Meeting Pro 2 leverages advanced neural network–based audio algorithms to deliver clear and natural voice communication throughout meetings.

Its AI Noise Reduction technology intelligently suppresses unwanted background sounds in real time, minimizing distractions such as keyboard typing, HVAC systems, and environmental noise while preserving voice clarity.

To further enhance audio performance, built-in AI Dereverberation technology effectively reduces echo and reverberation commonly found in glass-walled or open meeting spaces, ensuring conversations remain precise and easy to understand for both local and remote participants.

Designed for Every Hybrid Workspaces

Kandao Meeting Pro 2 supports a wide range of meeting spaces, from small collaboration rooms to large conference environments. It is also coverage-expandable through multi-device connection for larger setups when needed.

Its all-in-one design integrates camera, microphone, speaker, and AI computing into a single compact device, simplifying installation and reducing cable complexity. A custom cable clip helps neatly organize power, HDMI, and AV connections, keeping meeting spaces clean and professional.

Flexible Control Options

Meeting Pro 2 offers multiple ways to control your meeting experience. Users can operate the device via on-device buttons, a Bluetooth remote, or the Kandao Meeting App, ensuring full control is always within reach whether seated at the table or moving around the room.

Compatible with major video conferencing platforms, Kandao Meeting Pro 2 integrates seamlessly into existing workflows and hybrid collaboration environments.

About Kandao

Kandao Technology is a global technology company specializing in AI-powered conferencing and immersive imaging solutions. By combining advanced 360° imaging technologies with artificial intelligence, Kandao develops innovative products that enhance communication and collaboration for modern hybrid workplaces.

From intelligent all-in-one conference devices to scalable professional meeting solutions, Kandao is committed to delivering more inclusive, efficient, and engaging collaboration experiences for organizations worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.kandaovr.com/meeting-pro2

SOURCE Kandao Technology Co., Ltd.