Introducing Karma Nexus, Karma Automotive's Exclusive Client Engagement and Ownership Program

Sports Luminaries Including Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyler Murray of the Minnesota Vikings, Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers, Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs, Ron Harper Jr. of the Boston Celtics, former 7x NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady, and former NBA player Josh Childress join Karma Nexus as Investors in the Company

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, Inc. ("Karma" or the "Company"), America's one and only full line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, today announces its exclusive client engagement and ownership program, Karma Nexus. Through Karma Nexus, members gain first-priority access to all Karma vehicles and events, engagements with Karma's design studio and engineering teams, and access to bespoke vehicle commissioning like the Karma Invictus, and the upcoming Karma Eximius. Further, Karma Nexus members, via direct invitation, may have the opportunity to make an investment in the Company.

Among the initial roster of Karma Nexus members are elite sports stars, including Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves and his business manager, Justin Holland; Kyler Murray of the Minnesota Vikings; Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers; Dylan Harper of the San Antonio Spurs; Dylan's brother, Ron Harper Jr. of the Boston Celtics; former 7x NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady; and former NBA player and CEO of private equity firm LandSpire Group, Josh Childress; all of whom elected to invest in the Company in addition to their vehicle ownership. Karma Nexus will continue to expand its membership on an invitation-only basis, with additional members from the fields of entertainment, business and technology to be announced at a later date.

"Karma's goal is for our products and experiences to reflect the successes of our Nexus members in ways that are as unique and distinctive as they are," says Marques McCammon, President, "and Karma Nexus represents the next level of that investment dynamic. The fact that so many influential names are among the program's founding members is exciting, and that so many of them have chosen to invest in the Company is a testament to what we are building, and also to the depth and reach of these individuals in culture and business."

The concept to extend Karma Nexus membership to an opportunity for members to invest in the Company is the joint initiative of Marques McCammon and Limited Ventures Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Kai Cunningham. Cunningham focuses on helping athletes and entertainers deploy their capital more effectively so they build themselves into a business that extends beyond their time in the mainstream media.

"Having deployed more than $50 million into consumer companies, we view this as a first-of-its-kind structure that meaningfully aligns athletes through ownership and access to the product itself," says Cunningham. "In a category where athletes represent enormous consumer influence and spending power, this deal could become a blueprint for future partnerships across the industry," Cunningham concludes.

"We've never followed the wave. For us, it's always about standing out and doing things differently, and that feels perfectly aligned with Karma's vision," say Anthony Edwards and business manager Justin Holland. "We're very selective about who we choose to partner with, and we couldn't be more excited to be Karma investors. This is a product and a team we truly believe in."

"My team and I are very intentional about where I put my name," says Kyler Murray, NFL Quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings and Heisman Winner. "Karma checked every box. It's luxury, it's innovative, and it's built for the future. That's exactly where I want to be."

"I am very excited about this partnership, not only are the cars beautiful but also cutting edge," says Bryce Young. "Karma's vision as a company aligns with ours. My family office and I are very excited about this investment opportunity."

"Ever since I was young, I've always loved cars — not just driving them, but understanding what makes certain makes and models special," says Dylan Harper. "As I'm starting my career, I'm trying to be intentional about building something bigger than basketball off the court and learning how investment can play a role in that. Karma stood out to me because I have the opportunity to help build a unique, luxury brand from the ground up. I'm excited to be aligned with a company with that kind of vision and to start building long-term, generational wealth through investing in businesses I really believe in."

"Growing up around basketball, I've always been around people who understood the value of building something bigger than the game itself," says Ron Harper Jr. "As I continue building my career, I've become more interested in the business side, especially opportunities that connect with my interests outside of the game. I've always appreciated cars, design, and the luxury space, so Karma immediately stood out to me. They're creating something that feels premium, innovative, and forward-thinking. Being able to be part of this alongside my brother Dylan makes it even more meaningful for me."

"I've spent my life betting on greatness — in myself, in my teammates, and now in the future of innovation," says Tracy McGrady. "Karma stood out to me because they're thinking bigger than just building cars. They're building culture, technology, and a luxury experience that feels differentiated in a crowded space. I'm excited to be involved not just as an investor, but as someone helping expand the vision and global reach of the brand."

"Karma is building thoughtfully, with real motivation behind a clear vision," says Josh Childress. "Karma Nexus reflects that intent, and it's a partnership I'm proud to be aligned with."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is an ultra‑luxury vehicle manufacturer based in America committed to redefining the future of high‑end mobility through craftsmanship, advanced electrified performance, and a next‑generation software‑defined vehicle ("SDV") platform. Karma's mission is to create rare, emotionally resonant vehicles that blend timeless design, sustainable innovation, and cutting‑edge technology together to deliver an ownership experience that is as exclusive and personalized as the clients we serve. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com.

About Limited Ventures

Limited Ventures is a multi-family office and alternative investment platform focused on helping athletes, entertainers, and culturally influential leaders build long-term wealth through venture capital, private equity, real estate, and strategic brand partnerships. Co-founded by investor and entrepreneur Kai Cunningham, the firm has deployed over $250 million across consumer, fintech, AI, software, sports, and lifestyle investments on behalf of athletes, entertainers, and high-net-worth individuals. With offices in Los Angeles and Dubai, Limited Ventures operates at the intersection of culture, capital, and enterprise — helping clients evolve from endorsers into owners through direct investments, business development, and family office services. Cunningham, who was recognized on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in Venture Capital, has built the firm around the belief that today's athletes are modern enterprises and represent the next generation of family offices. Limited Ventures works alongside its clients to help structure alternative investment portfolios aligned with their long-term family vision, values, and wealth-building objectives, while also creating educational access and economic opportunity within the communities many of these athletes come from Cunningham's portfolio includes investments in companies such as SpaceX, Coinbase, Airbnb, as well as high-growth companies including Zilch, NuBreed Hotels, ManageMy, MILE, and Wristcheck.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this Press Release constitute forwarding-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "ahead", "could," "future", "will", and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include information about our plans, objectives, expectations, intentions, assumptions, and other statements in the Press Release that are not statements of historical fact. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially and/or adversely different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE Karma Automotive