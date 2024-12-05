Introducing Kiddom OpenSciEd Tennessee, a Powerful Curriculum Fully Aligned to Tennessee's Science Standards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddom—an education technology company offering K-12 core curriculum solutions—announced today Kiddom OpenSciEd Tennessee is approved for schools and districts across 6-8th grade for the 2024 Tennessee Science Textbook Review Cycle.

Kiddom OpenSciEd Tennessee was developed exclusively for Tennessee. The curriculum aligns with the research and vision of the Tennessee Academic Standards for Science: a) improve the coherence of content from grade to grade, b) integrate disciplinary core ideas with crosscutting concepts and science and engineering practices, and c) promote equity and diversity of science and engineering education for all learners—and changes in student learning objectives.

Kiddom is committed to helping Tennessee teachers and students by supporting an equitable, three-dimensional, and coherent learning experience. Research has demonstrated that positive academic outcomes result from high-quality instructional materials and meaningful teacher-student interactions. Kiddom's digital learning environment and intuitive interface accelerates and streamlines each step of the teaching process - from planning and delivery to grading, and reporting. Kiddom provides teachers with time-saving tools, offering them time back to invest and connect with their students in the classroom.

OpenSciEd Tennessee's rigorous three-dimensional assessments, phenomena-based storyline design, and Universal Design for Learning-based design with equity callouts support Tennessee's three science education goals. Kiddom also provides a structured and coherent learning continuity across grade levels with common design, student interactivity, and lesson architecture. Furthermore, Kiddom added a brand new unit, Unit 6.5: Earth and Human Activity, to bolster alignment with Tennessee's standards (6.ESS2.5, 6.ESS3.1, 6.ESS3.2, and 6.ESS3.3).

"Tennessee is a special place for Kiddom because it's where we built our first relationships with educators, many of whom trust and use Kiddom in their ELA and math classrooms today," said Abbas Manjee, Co-Founder and Chief Academic Officer of Kiddom. "At the heart of our efforts to expand high quality curriculum is an unwavering commitment to delivering easy-to-use, equitable, and affordable instructional materials for the educators in the state that helped put us on the map."

To learn more about Kiddom Tennessee Science, please visit https://go.kiddom.co/tn-openscied.

About Kiddom:

Kiddom is a leading education technology company that merges dynamic digital tools with high-quality instructional materials. Kiddom partners with trusted curriculum providers to deliver engaging, insightful teaching and learning experiences.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kiddom