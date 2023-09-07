Introducing King City Gardens: Elevating Medical Cannabis Cultivation in Cincinnati, Ohio

News provided by

King City Gardens

07 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

CINCINNATI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King City Gardens, a cutting-edge medical cannabis cultivation facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, is now open. With a sprawling 25,000 square feet of grow space and comprised of eight flower rooms, King City Gardens is poised to provide a premium selection of medical-grade craft cannabis.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil King City Gardens," said Caveh Azadeh, one of company co-founders. "This facility represents a realization of our vision to create a state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation facility that meets the highest standards of quality while also boosting the experience for registered medical marijuana patients."

The establishment of King City Gardens comes as a testament to the growth of the medical cannabis industry in Ohio. As one of only 21 Level 1 cultivators in the state, King City Gardens is positioned to play a pivotal role in meeting the increasing demand for high-quality medical cannabis.

"We are thrilled to introduce King City Gardens to the Cincinnati community and the entire state of Ohio," said King City co-founder, Bill Foster. "We understand the importance of responsible cultivation practices and are proud to contribute to the well-being of registered medical marijuana patients in Ohio."

Beyond its technological advancements and state-of-the-art facility, the company has assembled a team of industry veterans within the Ohio Cannabis industry. This level of state-specific experience ensures every facet of the cultivation process is reinforced by a wealth of knowledge and industry insight. 

Additionally, King City Gardens will positively impact the Cincinnati region by creating new job opportunities. The facility's operations will require a diverse range of skilled professionals, further contributing to the economic growth and vitality of the local community.

"We are not only cultivating exceptional medical cannabis but also cultivating opportunities for the Cincinnati community," said King City Gardens co-founder, Steve Anevski. "We're excited to contribute to the economic prosperity of Cincinnati while maintaining our commitment to producing the highest quality medical cannabis."

Patients can anticipate a new era of medical cannabis options that are meticulously grown, harvested, and packaged to the highest standards. As the industry continues to evolve, King City Gardens stands at the forefront of innovation, demonstrating that responsible cultivation can lead to the creation of unparalleled craft cannabis that positively impact patients and the community.

For media inquiries, interviews, or facility tours, please contact:
Jessica Thames
[email protected]
859-539-5953
kingcitygardens.com
Facebook: @kingcitygardens
Instagram: @kingcitygardens

SOURCE King City Gardens

