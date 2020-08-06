Introducing Kiosk: Raydiant's New, Interactive Tool for Driving Customer Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raydiant, the customer-rated #1 digital signage provider, has evolved their Experience Platform to include another exciting dimension of customer interactivity: Kiosk touch technology. Kiosk allows businesses to create and customize interactive touchscreen experiences tailored to their customer base.

Interactive Kiosks By Raydiant Large Or Small Screens Available

"We are incredibly excited about the launch of our kiosk technology," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. "Many of our customers told us that they were looking to find new ways to interact with their customers, and we took their feedback and created this new touch application. While digital signage is very engaging, our customers were looking for a way to have a two-way conversation with their customers. Using interactive touch-enabled screens makes it much more of a dialogue, taking customer engagement and brand familiarity to a whole new level."



Businesses in all sectors—retail, restaurant, healthcare, banking, and more—are seeing the popularity of self-service and interactive in-location technologies, with almost 70% of consumers stating they're more likely to buy from a brand using them. Plus, since Kiosk is powered by Wi-Fi or LTE, businesses can use it whenever and wherever they need it.

Raydiant CEO Bobby Marhamat recently weighed in on the need for Kiosk in the market: "We're always looking ahead at what our customer markets need, and there is an undeniable shift towards self-service and interactive technologies. Customers want ways to learn about a brand's products and services without the social pressure of talking to a representative. They also want the convenience and time savings that touchscreen experiences provide. We used that feedback to fuel the creation of Kiosk, and for other Raydiant products that are in the works that use interactive screens to offer a more real and personalized experience for customers."

Kiosk's capabilities are virtually endless: it can be used to create touch experiences that engage, entertain, and educate customers. Customers can create interactive check-in points with customized welcome messaging in their entrances and lobbies. The touch display can be used to entertain guests with interactive games as they wait for service. And businesses can offer customers a tour of a new product's features in a fun, self-guided experience where the customer controls the pace. To reduce the spread of disease, an optional antimicrobial film is also available for your Kiosk touch screen.



Raydiant's LTE capabilities and partnerships with companies like Simplifi and T-Mobile make Kiosk available on the go, with or without Wi-Fi. With high-speed LTE connectivity, users can bring the Kiosk experience anywhere their business takes them.

About Raydiant

Raydiant helps brick and mortar businesses create memorable in-store experiences by transforming their TVs into interactive digital signage that drive messaging, sales, and engagement. By simply plugging in Raydiant's hardware into any TV, users have access to their full experience platform where they can create and manage their in-store experience from anywhere. Founded in April 2017 and formerly known as Mira, Raydiant is backed by technology investors, including Bloomberg, Inc., Transmedia Capital, 8VC, Atomic VC, and Ron Conway.

