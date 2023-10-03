INTRODUCING KNOW CHATBOT

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KNOW SYSTEMS CORP ("KNOW"), a cutting-edge AI company at the forefront of innovation, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI/ML tool, KNOW Chatbot, designed to transform the way users can create and interact with their digital presence. With KNOW Chatbot, users can effortlessly load and launch a dynamic chatbot representative by seamlessly connecting their social media accounts, Google Drive, and other documents, and then easily share their chatbot across their entire online presence..

The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and businesses and individuals alike are seeking more efficient and engaging ways to connect with their audiences. KNOW answers this demand with its state-of-the-art AI/ML technology, offering a one-stop solution for chatbot creation and deployment.

Key Features of KNOW:

  • Integration and Versatility: KNOW streamlines the process of creating a chatbot representative by integrating data from various sources, including social media profiles and cloud-based documents. Users can easily personalize their chatbots by selecting the information they want to share.
  • Seamless Sharing: Once created, KNOW chatbots can be shared effortlessly across websites, social media platforms, email signatures, and more. This seamless sharing capability ensures a consistent and engaging online presence.
  • Natural Language Processing: KNOW's advanced natural language processing capabilities allows the creator's chatbot to engage in meaningful conversations, providing users with real-time, context-aware responses.
  • Customization: Users have full control over the appearance and behavior of their chatbots, enabling them to align the chatbot's personality with their brand identity or personal style.
  • Analytics and Insights: KNOW provides detailed analytics and insights into chatbot interactions, empowering users to know their audience, enhance their digital content and strengthen customer engagement.

KNOW's mission is to democratize AI and make advanced AI technology accessible to everyone by enabling non-technical users to get the full advantage of the most powerful AI technologies. Whether you are a business looking to improve customer support, an influencer seeking to engage your audience, or an individual looking to centralize and organize your own content, KNOW offers a powerful and user-friendly solution.

Mike Kasaba, CEO of KNOW, shared his excitement about the launch: "At KNOW, we believe that AI should be intuitive, flexible, and inclusive. Our tool empowers individuals and organizations to harness the power of AI to enhance their digital presence without the need for any technical expertise."

KNOW is now available to the public for individuals, companies and organizations to get their own custom AI-driven chatbot by visiting knowcorp.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Russell C. Lakey
VP Operations
[email protected]
310-425-3313

About KNOW:

KNOW is a cutting-edge AI company dedicated to making AI accessible and user-friendly. Our AI/ML tool allows users to effortlessly create chatbot representatives by connecting their social media accounts, Google Drive, and other documents. With KNOW, you can take control of your digital presence and engage your audience in a whole new way.

knowcorp.com

