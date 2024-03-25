Introducing "Koya", a Software Platform for Home Buyers and Sellers to Act as Their Own Agents

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koya , a real estate startup, announced the upcoming launch of an FSBO (for sale by owner) software platform that connects buyers and sellers together and empowers them to act as their own agents during the process of purchasing a home. At the heart of Koya's founding principles is the idea of personal agency - the ability of people to advocate for themselves and protect their own interests.

Acting as one's own agent in a real estate transaction results in many benefits including a considerable cost reduction by avoiding the need to pay real estate agent commission. However, the problem is that people don't have the time or knowledge to manage the complexity of a real estate transaction on their own.

Koya seeks to solve this problem by offering a suite of tools to assist buyers and sellers who are representing themselves in the process.

Key features include:

Document editor to draft offers

Messaging channels for buyers and sellers to negotiate offers

AI-generated action items from documents

"Considering the changes resulting from the National Association of Realtors settlement, I'm even more convinced that more people will seek new solutions and opt to represent themselves when buying or selling a home," said Founder and CEO Matthew Cline. "Koya provides the tools for these individuals to complete the most important transaction of their lives with greater autonomy."

Koya will launch in beta soon, starting in the state of California. To learn more, visit withkoya.com and sign up for the waitlist to be notified when Koya launches and releases product updates. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Koya

Founded in 2023, Koya is a real estate startup focused on providing tools for home buyers and sellers to take ownership of their home buying or selling journey.

