Introducing La Pulga Tequila, Crafted in Mexico but Born in Texas

FT. WORTH, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With excitement for tequila and agave-based spirits at an all-time high in Texas, three Dallas/Ft. Worth-based entrepreneurs have just introduced La Pulga Tequila, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico but proudly born here in Texas.

La Pulga Tequila is an artisanal, additive-free 100% agave tequila that takes its name from the La Pulga outdoor market on the Northside of Ft. Worth, one of the oldest open-air flea markets in the US.

The brand was founded by Sarah Castillo, a well-known and respected local restaurateur (Taco Heads, Tinies Mexican Cuisine, Sidesaddle Saloon); Andrew De La Torre, a club owner and the operator of Pequeño Mexico; and Stephen Slaughter, a local entrepreneur and real estate developer.

"Mexico and Texas share a rich cultural heritage and connection, and our goal is to preserve and celebrate those strong community ties through the lens of traditional spirits," says Castillo, who was born and raised in Ft. Worth. "La Pulga Tequila is crafted in Mexico, but the idea and the genesis of this brand is firmly rooted right here in Texas, where we're proud to call home."

Also recently joining the La Pulga team as the company's Head of Spirits is Ale Ochoa, who was formerly a Whiskey Scientist and Master Blender at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. (TX Whiskey).

La Pulga Tequila is distilled using only the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave and crafted with traditional methods in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. The brand launches with La Pulga Tequila Blanco, an unaged silver tequila (80 proof) characterized by its floral aroma and taste notes of cooked agave, grapefruit, anise, and honey; and La Pulga Tequila Reposado (80 proof) that is aged for 7 months in ex-bourbon barrels to impart flavors of agave, burnt sugar, licorice, honey, and black pepper. Both went through a verification process to be designated "Confirmed Additive-Free" by the influential industry experts at Tequila Matchmaker, ensuring that no ingredients were added to the tequila to alter or enhance its taste, smell or color.

Both La Pulga tequilas are available through Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) at bars and restaurants throughout Texas, and at fine spirits retailers for $44.99 SRP (La Pulga Tequila Blanco 750ml) and $54.99 SRP (La Pulga Tequila Reposado 750ml). It's also available for purchase online via the La Pulga website. La Pulga is packaged in an eye-catching and easy-to-pour bottle, sealed with a premium cork stopper and adorned with a keepsake La Pulga medallion. The bottle labels feature "alebrijes" – Mexican folk art images that depict "El Bronco" on La Pulga Blanco, and "El Toro" on the Reposado. Additional La Pulga expressions, each represented by different alebrije images, will also be released soon.

According to the global drinks analytics company IWSR, Texas is the second-largest state in the US (behind California) for tequila sales, with volume that outpaces the total tequila consumption in every international market outside Mexico and the US. Tequila volume in Texas, led by high-quality ultra-premium brands like La Pulga, grew by +22% in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.lapulga.com or follow us on Instagram @lapulgaspirits.

