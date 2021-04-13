Introducing Label 180, A Furniture Collection For The Home Office

The spring of 2020 saw a new, unprecedented wave of people working from home in great numbers due to COVID-19. Living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, hallways and more were turned into makeshift offices. And, the scramble for stylish work-from-home furniture began, particularly as people began to realize that telecommuting in some form might be the way of the future, too. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 37% of U.S.-based jobs can be performed entirely at home.

Reinventing the home office: Label 180 is a new collection of customizable, upholstered desks and desk chairs.

"Even before COVID-19 hit us all, nearly 50% of Americans worked from home on occasion," says Stefanie Lucas, American Leather's Chief Revenue Officer. "That number has gone up since then and the option to continue working from home is here to stay. Label 180 solves a need in the market, allowing people to create a fresh, fashionable at-home office, perfectly sized and delivered in record time."

Five desk silhouettes – from modern farmhouse to mid-century modern – are each available in 12 sizes and more than 60 premium fabrics and fine-grain leathers ranging from performance-leader Sunbrella to limited-edition Liberty of London prints. A variety of leg options in wood or metal further customize each desk.

In addition to fabric- or leather-covered desks, Label 180 offers six customizable desk chairs, some of which are available in standard or large sizes. Each swivel-and-tilt chair, which can be upholstered in 60 premium fabrics and fine-grain leathers, includes adjustable seat heights and a 14-degree adjustable tilt for exceptional comfort.

Available online at label180.com, made in the USA and crafted in a state-of-the-art facility in Texas, furniture is ready to ship in about 30 days, not months.

Label 180 is a member of 1% for the Planet.

About American Leather ®

Founded by engineers in 1990, American Leather® was created to deliver custom furniture from concept to completion in less than the three-month industry standard.

What began as a small team in a borrowed facility has grown to more than 600 employees in Dallas, Texas, housed in a state-of-the-art 350,000-square-foot factory.

Innovation, expert craftsmanship, technological advances, and performance has fueled growth for the company while maintaining U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Decades later, American Leather continues to produce furniture with speed, quality, and customization—with an entrepreneurial mindset that always asks: "Why not?"

