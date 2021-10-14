Introducing Lagoon Valley, Vacaville's Premier Master Planned Community

VACAVILLE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Lagoon Valley, LLC and the City of Vacaville announced the launch at an event, which took place on site. Lagoon Valley is a community unlike any other, distinguished by its commitment to environmental conservation, diversity of residential neighborhoods, and recreational amenities. At the Launch Celebration, attendees learned about the many public benefits which will result from the creation of Lagoon Valley's mix of community uses. The benefits include 700,000 square feet of Business Village land positioned to attract world-class biomanufacturing companies, a wide variety of outstanding home designs – from affordable townhomes to age qualified neighborhoods to large executive homes destined to attract families that value community open space, walkability, organic community farming, and active recreational pursuits.

"We are excited to bring to fruition the extraordinary vision of Lagoon Valley for the City of Vacaville," says Fred Grimm, Triad's CEO and Founder. He added, "Construction is well underway, and we anticipate creating extensive new wildlife habitat, along with exciting neighborhoods, in the future. We wish to thank Mayor Ron Rowlett and the entire City Council, along with City Manager Aaron Busch and his staff, for their help and diligence with making Lagoon Valley a reality."

"We are excited to bring to fruition the extraordinary vision of Lagoon Valley for the City of Vacaville," says Fred Grimm, Triad's CEO and Founder. He added, "Construction is well underway, and we anticipate creating extensive new wildlife habitat, along with exciting neighborhoods, in the future. We wish to thank Mayor Ron Rowlett and the entire City Council, along with City Manager Aaron Busch and his staff, for their help and diligence with making Lagoon Valley a reality."

Triad has assembled a stellar team of experts to assist with implementing its vision for Lagoon Valley, including biologists, archeologists, planners, architects, engineers, landscape architects, and other disciplines that work together seamlessly to finalize the blueprints for Lagoon Valley's success. Some of the country's finest homebuilders will be contributing to the community's completion. Since 1984, Triad has been creating communities of distinction throughout the West Coast. To learn more about Lagoon Valley, please visit Lagoon-Valley.com.

About Triad Development, Inc.

Founded in 1984 in Seattle by Frederick W. Grimm, Triad Development, Inc. is a diversified real estate development company with properties throughout the country, and offices in Washington and Northern California. Through entrepreneurial passion and community engagement, Triad exhibits a visionary spirit that continues to be its driving force.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at triaddev.com

Media contact:

Leigh-Anne Anderson

3109905752

[email protected]

SOURCE Triad Development