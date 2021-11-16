Introducing Lasso Blueprint™, the First Ever Self-Service Audience Builder for Healthcare Marketers

Lasso Blueprint enables marketers to create high-value audiences composed of healthcare providers and consumers based on diagnoses, medications, procedures, insurance data, demographic information, and much more. The product provides audience counts in real-time and the estimated cost to reach those audiences across every channel (banner, video, CTV, social, email, etc.) so that media planners and buyers can understand campaign scale and investment before spending a dime. Audiences can also be dynamically refreshed on a weekly basis with the latest real-world data to ensure you never miss an opportunity to engage with your targets.

"Media buyers are more focused than ever on finding partners that can help identify and reach their most valuable audiences across all connected screens and channels. In healthcare, audiences are arguably the hardest to reach given evolving patient and consumer legislation. Lasso is bringing to market a solution that can connect healthcare marketers to their most coveted audiences through any DSP with privacy and consent at its foundation. We're proud to support Lasso in this important mission through Xandr's Invest DSP, Xandr Curate, and Monetize SSP," said Sarah Warner Harms, Group VP of North-American Buy-Side at Xandr.

Blueprint features thousands of relevant, prebuilt HCP and DTC audiences and offers unprecedented granularity, flexibility, and transparency for any healthcare targeted use case. Marketers and media agencies can immediately activate these audiences across all programmatic channels, social platforms and email or distribute to other DSPs via Xandr's solution, Xandr Curate.

When activating these audiences on the Lasso Platform, users will receive daily physician-level data on their HCP campaigns in the custom format of their choosing and benefit from 99%+ match rates. Script-lift, audience quality, and pharmacy-level measurement is also available for HCP and DTC campaigns, regardless of whether or not the media was run through Lasso.

With no minimums or license fees required, Lasso Blueprint makes the perfect companion to any organization's existing marketing stack.

About Lasso

Lasso is the world's first and only omnichannel healthcare marketing and analytics platform that allows you to plan, activate, and measure your HCP and DTC campaigns across programmatic, social, email, and connected TV — all in one place. Lasso has offices in New York, NY and Austin, TX. Visit us at lassoplatform.io to learn more.

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest, Xandr Curate, and Xandr Monetize, optimizes return on investment for both buyers and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to inform and improve the consumer experience. https://www.xandr.com/

