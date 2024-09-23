INTRODUCING LASSO MOTEL WHISKEY

A native of Dallas, Odell launched his first venture into the spirits industry in the summer of 2010. Today, Dynasty Spirits is a leading independently owned spirits portfolio company boasting over ten brands, across various categories, with Lasso Motel Whiskey as its latest release. Odell's leadership has earned him a reputation as a respected industry veteran, solidifying Dynasty Spirits as the third-largest producer of spirits in Texas.

The creation of Lasso Motel Whiskey was inspired by Odell's time at the storied Belmont Hotel—a now-shuttered but historic Dallas landmark reminiscent of the iconic Chateau Marmont. The hotel, once a vibrant hub for artists and celebrities, offered stunning views of the city. Encapsulated by the rock-and-roll nostalgia and the sense of history that the Belmont represented, Odell's memories of this place laid the foundation for the timeless essence of Lasso Motel Whiskey.

"Lasso Motel Whiskey began as a passion project of mine and pays homage to the whiskey industry. While many brands draw on stories of prohibition or the Old West, we chose a product and packaging design that reflects our own style and experience. The result is a whiskey that not only shines in a glass but also stands out on a bar top. Distinguished by its heavy-grade glass decanter and paperweight cork, Lasso Motel Whiskey offers a premium consumer experience, featuring a range of global cask selections that make each bottle a coveted addition to any collection," says Devin Odell of Dynasty Spirits. "Lasso Motel Whiskey is driven by our commitment to constant innovation and a dedication to creating unique consumer experiences. Lasso will continue to evolve, offering new products that resonate with both whiskey enthusiasts and casual drinkers alike."

Ongoing availability for each Lasso Motel Whiskey offering will be phased throughout the remainder of the year, with additional cask finish and aged inventory becoming available early next year. Their current distribution partner, Green Light Distribution, is the third-largest national spirits distributor in Texas with a well-established and expanding footprint in Florida.

Lasso Motel Whiskey will be supported in the market by a comprehensive marketing strategy, including exclusive events, dynamic social media campaigns, and strategic partnerships with industry thought leaders, bourbon clubs, and other premium spirits communities.

For additional information on Lasso Motel Whiskey please visit https://lassomotelwhiskey.com/ and follow on Instagram @LassoMotelWhiskey.

About Dynasty Spirits

Dynasty is a highly successful spirits company with a diverse portfolio of brands and a proven track record for quality and high performance. Founded by Devin Odell in 2010, Dynasty has consistently innovated to stay ahead of industry trends. We pride ourselves on quality which has helped us build strong relationships with our friends in the industry and gain loyal followers. Our vast family of brands ranges from botanical vodkas to tequila — offering something for every taste and every occasion. For additional information please visit: https://www.dynastyspirits.com/.

SOURCE Lasso Motel Whiskey