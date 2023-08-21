Introducing Launchware: Igniting the Entrepreneurial Spirit in the Age of A.I.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we stand on the cusp of a technological renaissance, advancements through A.I. are poised to transform our society, disrupt almost every industry, and even birth entirely new ones. This intersection of revolutionary tools such as A.I. and blockchain are paving the way for limitless opportunities, creating a new class of entrepreneur that transcends previous boundaries. The potential is staggering; some calculations forecast as many as 1 billion entrepreneurs emerging from the A.I. revolution by 2040. Launchware was founded by Jonathan Workman, who recognized the potential for these technologies to democratize opportunities that level the playing field and allows people to dream big, act boldly, and reshape the world as we know it. We at Launchware are dedicated to being a driving force in this movement, forging a space where ordinary people can facilitate the extraordinary, and help usher in a new epoch defined by creativity, innovation, and boundless opportunity.

Platform Features: Launchware's platform is a hub for entrepreneurs, innovators, and freethinkers, offering short-form video content tailor-made by and for this vibrant community. We have carefully implemented features that encourage active participation and growth, including the ability to view and upload short form video content, create profiles, follow like-minded members, react to inspiring content, engage in direct messaging, and share valuable insights. Utilizing distinct tags, members can effortlessly navigate and curate content that resonates with their unique aspirations and needs. Whether it's exploring marketing techniques, discovering opportunities for single parents, or uncovering side hustles for college students, Launchware provides an extensive array of resources to fuel success. Mark your calendars as Launchware's website, iOS and Android apps are set to launch in October 2023.

Monetization for Content Creators: Launchware recognizes the value of content creators and will offer a generous revenue-sharing model that sets us apart in the industry. Content creators will receive 85% of the revenue, with the remaining 15% allocated to Launchware. Payments will initially be available in USD, with future options to include Bitcoin and Ethereum. Detailed information on the monetization structure will be available by October 1st, 2023, emphasizing our commitment to rewarding creativity and innovation within our community.

Exclusive NFT Drop Announcement

As a celebration of moments when human ingenuity has led to remarkable advancements, Launchware is thrilled to announce an exclusive NFT drop on September 13th, 2023. This historic offering will feature 1,000 A.I.-generated NFTs honoring trailblazing individuals and groups who have founded successful businesses, organizations, and movements. These NFTs will stand as unique commemorations of those who have pioneered new paths and set lasting precedents. The proceeds from this exclusive NFT sale will be dedicated to funding the creation of phase 2 of the Launchware platform, further empowering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Join Us in Defining the Future

At Launchware, our mission is to harness the ingenuity of the human spirit, channeling the transformative power of technologies like A.I. to enable everyday people to do amazing things. Together, we're building a community that stands at the forefront of a new era defined by opportunity and positive change. Join us in reshaping the world, one idea at a time.

