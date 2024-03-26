Introducing Lea Pro by Apartment List: AI-Powered Leasing Assistance Enhances Renter Experience

Proactive, human-like AI engages renters across multiple channels,

seamlessly guiding them through their rental journey

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment List , the leading rental matchmaking marketplace, today announced the launch of Lea Pro. This groundbreaking generative AI-powered leasing assistance works alongside property management companies and leasing agents to optimize the renter experience. Building on the success of its predecessor, Lea, which earned the 2024 AI Excellence Award from the Business Intelligence Group , Lea Pro adds an enhanced chat functionality and voice feature to introduce proactive engagement with renters across multiple channels in a way that feels intuitive, natural, and uniquely human.

Leveraging Apartment List's vast industry-specific data set, Lea Pro initiates contact with prospects to start meaningful, contextual conversations that qualify leads and guide renters through their journey. Whether a prospect reaches out via email, text, chat, or phone, Lea Pro continues the conversation, nurturing renters to take action. It seamlessly transitions between channels, ensuring a consistent, personalized experience for every renter. This omni-channel approach provides renters with the flexibility and convenience they need while ensuring fewer lost leads.

Lea Pro is designed to ask and answer insightful questions, provide tailored recommendations, and overcome objections with ease to build trust and rapport, ultimately driving more conversions and creating a more positive rental experience. The assistance specifically provides renters with information about pricing, availability, amenities, nearby transportation, pet policies, and more. By handling routine inquiries and tasks, Lea Pro frees up leasing agents to focus on higher-level responsibilities, ultimately making them more responsive to renters' needs.

"We know that property managers are facing unprecedented challenges in today's market," said Matt Service, Chief Operating Officer at Apartment List. "Lea Pro is designed to alleviate pain points, working hand-in-hand with leasing teams to provide renters with the support and information they need, exactly when they need it."

The launch of Lea Pro comes on the heels of Apartment List's acquisition of AI technology provider Diffe.rent in 2022, and the incredible success of its predecessor, Lea. In its first iteration, Lea engaged with over seven million renters, helping properties save an average of 42 hours per week, boost lead-to-tour conversions by 68%, and increase after-hours conversions by 44%. Renters who scheduled tours with Lea were also 3.5 times more likely to convert into a lease.

"We can't wait to see how Lea Pro continues to revolutionize the rental industry," adds Service. "This is just the beginning of what's possible when you combine the power of generative AI with a deep understanding of the unique needs of property managers and renters."

