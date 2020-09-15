Introducing Lee® to a New Generation

"Denim and youth culture have always gone hand in hand, and this collection was inspired by the many artists, rebels and musicians who have proudly worn Lee throughout the decades," said Madden, vice-president of global design, Lee. "What's exciting about Lee is that our history runs parallel with the history of denim. We were there when denim shifted from workwear to fashion in the 50s. We are associated with the 'mom jean' of the late 80s and the street style of the 90s. Now, we're reaching multiple generations with styles that inspire their life."

Lee worked with a group of content creators to showcase the versatility and energy of this collection. The capsule goes up to size 35 for women and 42 waist for men. Flannel tops and sweatshirts mix and match in patterns and graphics that appeal to all.

Lee introduces a reimagined assortment for a new generation. The collection features:

Lee Rider and Chore Jackets : Archival styles that have stood the test of time, the Women's Rider jacket and Men's Chore jacket are inherently cool.

: Archival styles that have stood the test of time, the Women's Rider jacket and Men's Chore jacket are inherently cool. Lee Graphic Tees and Tops : Highlighting the iconic Lee Logo and heritage graphics in t-shirts and sweatshirts.

: Highlighting the iconic Lee Logo and heritage graphics in t-shirts and sweatshirts. Lee Flannel and Wovens : Vintage-inspired flannels and shirts, perfect for him or her.

: Vintage-inspired flannels and shirts, perfect for him or her. Lee Women's Jean Silhouettes : Reimagined heritage styles featuring legendary Lee details, introducing a mid-rise boot cut and high-rise skinny and straight cuts.

: Reimagined heritage styles featuring legendary Lee details, introducing a mid-rise boot cut and high-rise skinny and straight cuts. Lee Men's Pant Silhouettes: Revived heritage styles featuring legendary Lee details, introducing slim and regular straight denim silhouettes, as well as utility styles.

Lee's new collection is available on Lee.com. To learn more, visit www.lee.com.

About Lee®

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee's heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women and boys. Lee's youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

About Betty Madden

Betty Madden was appointed Vice President, Global Design for Lee in 2019. In this role, Betty is focused on harnessing the authentic, innovative 130-year history of Lee to create classic, design-led products. She is committed to creating a globally positive impact through responsibly resourced products and technology. During her 20-plus years in the fashion industry, Madden has held the title of Creative Director as well as design roles for numerous major apparel brands.

