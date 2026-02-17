Introducing Lexient, a New AI-Powered Risk Analysis Platform for Corporate Communications

Powered by an advanced multi-agent architecture, Lexient helps communications teams "stress-test" messaging before release

BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexient, a new AI-powered risk analysis platform for corporate communications, today announced its public launch following a successful pilot program. Designed for strategic communications leaders managing high-stakes messaging, Lexient audits content for hidden reputational risks that even experienced communicators can overlook.

Analyzing drafted communications to surface potential tone and audience-related risks, Lexient provides users with an overall risk score, detailed explanations of flagged issues and actionable recommendations tailored to specific audiences. After review, the platform formats findings into a professional, shareable report that provides the objective data needed to make informed revisions and justify decisions to stakeholders.

Built with a privacy-first architecture that ensures client data is never used to train public models, Lexient uses a multi-agent AI architecture in which independent "Adversarial Agents" simulate different audience perspectives to review content and flag potential risks. Lexient also employs Retrieval-Augmented Generation to cross-reference flagged issues against curated databases of historical PR crises and audience research. This enables teams to spot when a reactive crisis statement sounds defensive, or when an internal policy announcement relies on euphemistic language that employees may perceive as dishonest or manipulative.

Beyond risk identification, Lexient helps teams reduce overly technical or jargon-heavy language, surface historical examples of similar messaging that sparked public backlash and apply audience-specific insights. The platform also shows how specific phrases may be interpreted negatively by different audience groups, such as Gen Z or Gen X.

"Communications professionals are often tasked with drafting high-stakes content under intense time pressure, and small wording choices can have big consequences," said Emmit Phalen, the founder and architect of Lexient. "The platform acts as an automated red team, independently stress-testing drafted messages to surface hidden risks and assess how they may resonate with different audiences."

Phalen is currently pursuing his master's degree in computer science at Virginia Tech, where his research focuses on adversarial machine learning.

"I realized that while many people were using AI to generate content faster and in bulk, very few people were using it as a tool to find the weak points in that content before it was published," said Phalen. "I built Lexient to apply that red-teaming mindset to communications, giving professionals the data they need to catch potential risks that are often obvious in hindsight but missed in the rush to publish."

Standard plans are priced at $499 per month, including unlimited seats for typical agency or in-house communications teams. Custom pricing is available for larger enterprise organizations with higher-volume usage or additional requirements, such as custom security reviews. Lexient offers a 30-day trial period, allowing teams to validate the platform on live projects before committing. Book a demo directly at lexient.ai to learn more.

About Lexient

Lexient is an AI-powered risk analysis platform designed for corporate communications teams. Built to function as an automated red team, Lexient stress-tests drafted messaging to surface reputational, tone, and audience-related risks before publication. Using a multi-agent AI architecture and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), the platform cross-references content against curated databases of historical PR crises and audience research to provide clear risk scores, explanations, and actionable recommendations. Lexient is designed for corporate communications leaders at mid-market to enterprise organizations, as well as innovative PR agencies seeking a proactive approach to message review. Learn more at lexient.ai.

