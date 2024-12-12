Introducing Lil Rhody Laugh Riot: A New Comedy Festival Set to Bring Hilarity to Providence

First Wave of Comedians Performing at the Inaugural Four-Day Comedy Extravaganza Includes Kevin Hart, Leslie Jones, Aziz Ansari, Chris Distefano, Hannah Berner, Michael Blaustein and More

The First Ever Providence Culinary Collective Will Also Take Place The Same Weekend in Various Locations Across Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island, get ready to roll in the aisles – literally. The VETS today announced Lil Rhody Laugh Riot , a brand-new four-day comedy festival that will be taking over the Capital City from Thursday, March 27 through Sunday March 30, 2025. With a lineup featuring comedy's sharpest minds and freshest faces, this event promises to transform the smallest state into the biggest hotspot for belly laughs.

Anchored at the historic Veterans Memorial Auditorium (THE VETS) and spilling over into satellite venues around the city including, the Providence Performing Arts Center and RI Comedy Connection, this festival will feature four days packed of expertly crafted chaos, witty one-liners, and just enough self-deprecating humor to make us all feel seen. The first wave of headliners has arrived, and these folks are ready to light up the mic and bring the heat:

Kevin Hart: Thursday March 27 at 7:30pm - Providence Performing Arts Center

at - Providence Performing Arts Center Michael Blaustein : Friday March 28 at 7:00pm - The VETS

: at - The VETS Leslie Jones : Saturday March 29 at 4:00pm - The VETS

: at - The VETS Aziz Ansari: Saturday March 29 at 7:00pm - Providence Performing Arts Center

Saturday March 29 at - Providence Performing Arts Center Hannah Berner : Sunday March 30 at 7:00pm - The VETS

: at - The VETS Chris Distefano: Sunday March 30 at 9:45pm - The VETS

The full lineup, featuring a mix of comedy icons and rising stars also includes Josh Johnson, Melissa Villasenor, Tone Bell, Sophie Buddle, Alec Flynn and Andy Woodhull. Additional acts will be announced over the coming months leading up to the event.

"This event isn't just about comedy, it's about creating a space where people from all walks of life can come together and share in the joy of laughter," said Daniel Schwartz, General Manager of The VETS. "Our lineup transcends generations, blending comedy icons like Kevin Hart with hilarious rising stars like Chris Distefano to ensure there's something for everyone. Rhode Island has always been known for its charm and creativity, and this festival will showcase both in the best way possible."

Conveniently perched between Boston and New York, Rhode Island is gearing up to become the Northeast's comedy capital. With easy access by car and public transit, Lil Rhody Laugh Riot aims to bring thousands of comedy lovers to Providence for a weekend packed with laugh-out-loud performances, surprise pop-up shows, and a much-needed dose of shared humanity.

It's not just about the laughs though! In conjunction with the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot, the inaugural Providence Culinary Collective will take place the same weekend in various locations across the city. Presented by the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB), this first-of-its-kind food and wine festival will honor Providence's culinary legacy while reflecting the city's brand - modern, inclusive and cool.

"Providence has long been a city that thrives on creativity, culture and connection, and the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot is the perfect addition to our vibrant lineup of attractions," said Mayor of Providence, Brett P. Smiley. "This comedy festival, paired with the debut of the Providence Culinary Collective, will showcase the best of what our city has to offer—world-class entertainment, exceptional cuisine and an energy that draws people together. We're excited to welcome visitors and locals alike to experience why Providence is quickly gaining national recognition as a top destination for people to live, work and visit."

Events will include the Rhode Island Wine Experience, an upscale, educational event pairing international wine makers and local restaurants and venues to provide a sophisticated food and beverage experience; Taste Community Made presented by Hope & Main, featuring Hope & Main makers who will provide samples and small bites of food that highlight their diverse foodways and unique culinary heritage; cookbook signings; Chef's Choice classes at Johnson & Wales University; specialty dinners; food truck events and more.

"GoProvidence has spent nearly two decades building Providence's culinary brand, celebrating the chefs and creators shaping the city's vibrant food scene," said Kristen Adamo, President and CEO of the PWCVB. "Since launching Restaurant Weeks in 2006, GoProvidence has elevated the city's national reputation, supported by the talent of Johnson & Wales University alumni and a thriving dining culture. We're especially excited for this celebration to align with the Lil Rhody Laugh Riot comedy festival to further showcase Providence as a hub for creativity and culture in every sense."

Tickets are available now at https://www.lilrhodylaughriot.com/ . Mark your calendar, grab some friends and prepare for a weekend full of comedy, connections, and laughter that makes the world feel a lil' bit lighter.

