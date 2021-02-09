Introducing Limitless -- aNine Global rebranding represents explosive growth and laser focus

EXCELSIOR, Minn., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aNine Global, one of the world's fastest growing performance and data-driven digital marketing agencies, announced today that it is rebranding as Limitless (limitless.tech). The move is a result of 400% organic growth, eclipsing $7 Billion in annual Amazon sales under management, expansion in the UK and EU, a significant investment in its already industry-leading ad tech software, and several key acquisitions.

The name and logo were unveiled as part of the company's 2021 kick off launch and represents its laser-focused commitment to providing an exclusive group of the world's leading blue chip brands the tools required to dominate on Amazon. The company's focus represents a distinct difference from many digital agencies that have made acquisitions to expand the channels they can service, in attempts to stay relevant and compete for an incremental share of their clients' business.

"From the beginning, we set out to deliver the best value to our clients and the one-stop agency is impossible for Amazon," said founder and CEO, Justin Johnson. "We've built the only unfair advantage on Amazon, the Limitless AdTech Platform. We are so confident in our capabilities that we put our money where our mouth is by offering mandatory 30 day free trials for qualified brands. We welcome head-to-head challenges with any company's existing agency partner because our tech always wins."

aNine Global was founded in 2017 to provide best-in-class ad technology solutions to vendors advertising on Amazon. Johnson spent the previous 10 years building multi-million dollar brands and businesses on Amazon. The team at aNine grew quickly, recruiting veterans of Sezzle, Digital River and Oracle.

Under its new banner, Limitless is looking to aggressively expand in 2021, but is selective about the brands it partners with. With the first AdTech solution built with a vendor focus, the agency specializes in achieving unmatched results for large global brands. "We want to work with great brands that are open to unlearning what they have learned so far," says Limitless's Vice President of sales Ryan Haggerty echoing Johnson. "Brands get trapped applying the same approach to Amazon that they do in other digital environments and never reach their full potential on Amazon."

