Introducing Liquid Auctions by Alt

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alt is launching a new auction product for trading card investors, bringing liquidity to final auction sales within seconds. Liquid Auctions will feature both investment-grade and frequently traded assets paired within a safe, fast, and trustworthy marketplace. Alt's goal with Liquid Auctions is to minimize transaction friction for both buyers and sellers.

With Liquid Auctions, Alt is committing to delivering maximum value as quickly as possible to buyers and sellers through:

Alt's first card available to bid on in their new Liquid Auctions product, a Josh Allen 2019 National Treasures RPA BGS 9.5.

Instant payouts. Within seconds of the auction ending, funds will be deposited into the seller's Alt account and can be exercised on the platform or withdrawn immediately via bank transfer. 8% seller fees. Alt is offering industry-low seller fees at 8% of final auction sale price. Once items are submitted for auction, Alt fully manages the listing, auction & payment issuance to ensure the process is as seamless as possible. Immediate asset transfer. After the auction ends, the winning bidder will instantly receive the card deposited in their Vault. High-end curation. All auction assets are investment-grade and/or liquid cards in the industry. Each piece is curated by the Alt team.

The Liquid Auctions one-card Preview will begin on September 12 at 9pm ET and end on September 19 at 9pm ET, featuring a 2019 National Treasures Josh Allen BGS 9.5 14/25. This preview, hosted at app.onlyalt.com, will showcase the new auction format and allow investors to test the functionality and get comfortable with the platform. All terms can be found here.

The inaugural Liquid Auction from Alt will begin on September 26, 2021, at 9pm ET and will feature investment-grade sport and non-sport cards. Interested sellers can email us directly at [email protected].

About Alt: Alt is an alternative asset platform that makes investing in trading cards as easy as investing in stocks, combining the exposure one gets from alternative asset classes, with the transparency and liquidity of publicly traded stocks. Core products include the Alt Exchange, Liquid Auctions, the Alt Vault, Alt Funds, and Alt Lending. For more information visit onlyalt.com or reach out to Adriana Guerrero, Head of Marketing at [email protected].

