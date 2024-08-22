Introducing LISSOME R1 the most compact and smart portable Dishwasher: Revolutionizing Cleaning for Small Spaces

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LISSOME R1, this revolutionary compact dishwasher will soon be launched on Kickstarter. With its remarkable 11-inch width, this revolutionary appliance is designed to seamlessly fit into even the most cramped of kitchens, whether you're a busy urbanite, a growing family, or an adventure-seeking RV enthusiast.

In many countries and regions, dishwashers have been a household staple for decades. However, a significant number of people still find themselves living in cramped apartments and compact homes. At the same time, the trend of downsizing living spaces shows no signs of slowing. Traditional, full-size dishwashers, which are bulky and time-consuming, are becoming increasingly impractical and out of reach for many. The primary issue with traditional dishwashers is their lengthy cleaning cycles while 90% of the dirt is removed in the first 30 minutes, the remaining 10% can take an additional 90 minutes to fully clean. The Lissome R1 dishwasher changes the game with its unique sweep jet technology, which can thoroughly clean a full load of daily dishes in a remarkable 15 minutes. This revolutionary approach to dishwashing is poised to transform the cleaning experience for space-constrained homeowners and apartment dwellers across the country.

"I'm a cooking enthusiast, but what I hate most is washing dishes. Over the past 10 years, I have lived in many big cities, such as New York, Paris, Tokyo and Beijing. Many apartments and houses are very old and small. It's difficult for people to install a normal dishwasher, so I have always wanted to change this situation," says founder and CEO Steve Xie on the inspiration behind the project. "Based on our extensive research and understanding of our users and the industry, we found that the war of doing the dishes never ends. In case current dishwashers are not suitable for many family and scenarios, we spent 3 years to created LISSOME R1, a small but powerful capsule countertop dishwasher."

This ultra-slim dishwasher, measuring a mere 11.02 inches (28cm) in width, is expertly designed to fit seamlessly into any kitchen, regardless of the size. But Lissome R1's space-saving capabilities are just the beginning. Lissome R1 is also committed to saving water, making it the eco-conscious choice for modern families.

The Lissome R1 is equipped with the World's First Sweeping Jet Technology, featuring a unique configuration of two bottom-rotating spray arms and two patented vertical spray arms. Powered by a high-speed brushless motor and a proprietary FOC algorithm, the R1 unleashes 32 powerful water jets at 45,000 Pa, leaving no place for stubborn stains to hide! This remarkable cleaning performance surpasses even that of traditional built-in dishwashers, making the compact Lissome R1 a game-changing option for households.

Lissome R1 excels in a variety of scenarios, making it an essential tool for small apartments, new parents, and even on-the-go RV enthusiasts. For those with limited square footage, whether renters or small business owners, the compact design and easy setup of the Lissome R1 offer a practical and efficient solution. It's also the perfect companion for outdoor adventurers and road trippers, providing sparkling clean dishes in any setting. Equipped with an array of specialized wash modes, the Lissome R1 can handle any cleaning task with optimal performance. Whether you need a quick rinse or a thorough power wash, this versatile countertop dishwasher has you covered, ensuring your dishes are spotless no matter the situation.

Say goodbye to the constant hassle of meticulously timing dish cycles or worrying about dirty dishes piling up when you're away when you're away. The Lissome R1 is equipped with a revolutionary UVC ray and plasma dual sterilization system, combined with a high-temperature 160°F wash, to automatically sterilize your dishes every 24 hours. This ensures a full 7 days of clean, sanitized storage - a game-changer for busy parents looking to keep baby bottles, sippy cups, and other delicate items fresh and ready to use.

Lissome R1 takes cleaning performance to the next level with its robust 3X filtration system. This state-of-the-art technology effectively collects and removes even the most stubborn food debris, significantly reducing the risk of clogged drains and minimizing the need for manual cleaning. Complementing the filtration, the R1 utilizes both centrifugal and peristaltic drainage pumps to ensure thorough water removal, while the seamless waterway design further reduces the chances of leaks - giving busy households one less thing to worry about.

"Lissome R1 is engineered for the way modern people live their lives - whether you're in a cozy city apartment, sterilizing baby bottles, or washing up after meals under the stars in your RV," adds Steve Xie. "Imagine a world without endless piles of dirty dishes or the constant hassle of cleaning up. With the R1, you simply plug it in and let it handle everything, freeing you up to focus on the moments that truly matter."

"Our mission is to simplify daily routines, giving busy families and individuals one less chore to worry about" steve continues. "The Lissome R1 brings the convenience of a full-sized dishwasher to wherever life takes you. If we can make your life even a little bit easier, that's the very reason we exist.""

LISSOME R1 is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/lissome-r1/lissome-r1-mini-but-powerful-portable-dishwasher

About LISSOME

Lissome was founded with the vision of becoming a trailblazer in the world of new home appliances and food technologies, dedicated to reshaping people's lifestyles through innovation. Our mission is to help everyone reduce the burden of housework and allow more people to simply enjoy the art of cooking. Our talented team consists of experienced engineers and designers with rich backgrounds in robotics, motion control, sensor development. By seamlessly integrating advanced robotics technology into our dishwasher products, we aim to make them smarter and more efficient than ever before, setting a new standard for home appliance performance.

For more information on LISSOME please visit lissomesmart.com

