Introducing LitX - The First Purpose-built Workspace for Collaboration Between Adversaries in the Legal Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigation Exchange, LLC ("LitX"), a provider of innovative legal technology solutions in the legal industry, announces the release of their new SaaS platform for use by all parties involved in civil litigation. The new platform is designed to transform the way law firms, attorneys, and their staff connect, communicate, manage, and exchange information with their corresponding rivals.

Despite the ever-increasing myriad of options entering the legal tech industry, no solution focuses on the core challenges arising from the nature of an adversarial system that forces opponents to collaborate. To the contrary, existing tools only serve to exacerbate the problem of managing and organizing the vast amounts of information exchanged between parties in litigation. LitX addresses this issue by offering a comprehensive, central-docket solution for document and file management and exchange, from case inception to resolution.

The LitX platform is a subscription-based web application for sharing documents and files between parties engaged in civil litigation cases. The software provides an easy-to-use, intuitive interface that enables users to exchange, upload, store, and retrieve all case-related documents and files in a shared, secure, and centralized location in the cloud — ensuring files are always available, wherever you are. It also allows for collaboration among team members, which is essential in managing complex and multi-party cases.

Some of the features of the LitX platform include:

Shared and equal control between opposing parties, fostering accountability in a neutral space.

Permanent repository for exchanged files and documents accompanied with an audit record.

Simple assignment and reassignment controls, including easy access for team members.

Role-based access control to ensure the security of confidential information.

Advanced security measures including encryption of all data in transit and at rest with SSL and 256-AES and two-factor authentication

"We are excited to offer this innovative solution to legal professionals to help them address what has long been a neglected area for the hundreds of thousands of attorneys practicing in civil litigation," said John Rubin, CEO of LitX and trial attorney of 20 plus years. "LitX is a collaboration of design born out of the extensive experience of a group of senior litigators and a team of expert software engineers. We believe that LitX will revolutionize the way legal teams work and help them achieve better outcomes for their clients."

LitX offers a free trial of their new product and a monthly subscription option with no long-term obligations. For more information, please visit www.litx.legal

About Litigation Exchange, LLC

LitX is a provider of legal technology solutions, offering innovative software solutions that help legal professionals work more efficiently and effectively with opposing parties. LitX is developing the next generation of digital products that transform the way law firms, attorneys, and their staff connect, communicate, manage, and exchange information and is committed to providing the highest level of customer service and support to its clients.

