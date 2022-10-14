Introducing Live Real Time Shopping from Wigs.com. The Wig Experts Host New One-Of-a-Kind Educational Platform via Live Shoppable Videos

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wigs.com unveils an entirely different kind of wig shopping experience, with a new platform of live, interactive videos. Featuring the latest wig styles and friendly knowledgeable hosts who feature hair products in the most popular colors. Live Shoppable Videos allows customers to see every detail of the wigs while learning styling tips and hacks on how to make your new hair style look most natural. Watch unboxing videos of full lace and lace front wigs, hair toppers, and extensions. Learn how-to styling tips and tricks from experts. See the newest and best-selling celebrity brands like Raquel Welch, Jon Renau, Ellen Wille and others, Live Shoppable Videos covers the entire wig experience and can be easily accessed from desktop, mobile and tablet by visiting www.wigs.com/live every Tuesday and Thursday.

"We are so excited to bring this to our customers," said Carliz Sotelo Moore, CEO and Founder of Wigs.com. "Now, the online shopping experience is perfect when you have an expert showing you all you need to know to find your perfect fit – and, you will be first to see new styles, trends, and exclusive offers from top hosts and influencers in the industry!"

"Customers can also add upcoming events to their calendar, so they will always be alerted to future live broadcasts. Each show provides easy links that allow viewers to further explore and purchase any of the products being featured, and if you miss a live show, you can still watch the video later at your convenience. We consider all of this part of our ongoing commitment to continually improving your customer service experience with wigs.com."

Wigs.com – Where Customer Education Matters

Wigs.com always provides the highest quality beauty and hair products in the industry while also ensuring professional expert assistance for a total online shopping experience. Keeping a client-first perspective at all times, Wigs.com works to offer a wide variety of wigs, hair toppers and hair products to solve specific customer problems.

"We seek continual training from our manufacturers and pass that information on to our customers," said Moore. "We also do our own photography and videos using our in-house production department. This allows us to feature our products much more effectively, letting clients see exactly what they are getting – helping them to make a more informed buying decision. Many of our customers wear wigs for medical reasons such as alopecia, trichotillomania, temporary hair loss due to chemotherapy and medication, or natural thinning. It is extremely important to us that our service department answer our customers' needs."

"We prioritize education because we understand our customers need to see more than just a few glossy, glamorous photos of our wigs. They need to see the wigs inside and out, and in action. And that is why our new Live Shows are a perfect expression of our ongoing commitment to transparency and customer education. We may not be able to solve our customers' underlying medical challenges, but if we can give them confidence to feel good about how they look, that inspires confidence, and this is beautiful!"

Go online to view the current schedule of live shows at www.wigs.com/live and to stay updated on the latest products, wig innovations, and promotions, follow Wigs.com on social media: Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube.

About Wigs.com

Wigs.com is the leading hair shopping network, having built a trusted name for nearly 25 years. Partnering with celebrity lines such as Raquel Welch, Eva Gabor, Vivica A. Fox, and others, Wigs.com brings celebrity-inspired styles to millions of global customers who are looking for perfect hair solutions. With only the best in wigs, hair extensions, hair pieces, quality care products, and accessories, Wigs.com is also the premier location for wig expertise and education offered freely to the public. Visit the best source for alternative hair and related products at: www.Wigs.com.

