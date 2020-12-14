Introducing LNKDLY: DISC Powered Lead Generation Agency

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUNTER Digital, named one of the best advertising agencies in New York in 2020, recently unveiled its new subsidiary LNKDLY, LinkedIn Lead Generation Agency . The company uses a combination of DISC Profiles, data analysis and automation to make the time-consuming, highly manual process of prospecting on LinkedIn faster, easier, and more strategic.

Prospecting on LinkedIn has experienced tremendous growth in recent years. With more than 600 million business profiles in over 200 territories, LinkedIn represents a valuable channel for B2B sales opportunities. But even industry leaders can struggle to identify and connect with qualified leads on the platform. That's where LNKDLY comes in.

For professionals wondering how to fill their sales pipelines, LNKDLY's lead generation service helps make connections, start conversations, and generate leads on social media's most professional platform. Utilizing LinkedIn Sales Navigator database, LNKDLY identifies and targets qualified leads based on industry, company size, job title, geography, and more. The LNKDLY team then collaborates with sales teams to implement campaigns that effortlessly connect sales professionals with decision-makers at businesses that need their products or services.

When businesses sign up with LNKDLY, an initial consultation helps the implementation team fully understand their company, products, and unique selling propositions. From there, custom messaging is crafted to effectively connect with qualified leads that match the business' ideal customer profile.

LNKDLY then opens the conversation with personalized LinkedIn messaging sequences that can be delivered to up to 100 prospects per day. Campaigns are targeted, strategic, and structured the way your sales team wants — eliminating the time-consuming, repetitive work of manually searching for and messaging prospects. Sales teams can connect with and message hundreds of leads every month taking hours out of their busy days.

To ensure the best message is sent, LNKDLY has partnered with Crystal to bring DISC Profile 'Personality AI' to its platform. This accurately identifies prospect behavioral patterns by analyzing text samples, assessment responses, and other attributes. It then uses that information to facilitate more effective communication, stronger one-on-one relationships, and better decision-making.

"Our partnership with Crystal takes Linkedin Prospecting to new heights", stated company CEO, Eric Lituchy . "By tailoring our communication to each individual's personality type we are seeing huge improvements in engagement rates. It is a game changer in the industry."

Once a connection is made, LNKDLY allows sales teams to choose whether to manage responses internally or to continue using LNKDLY Business Development Services to share the businesses sales and marketing material. This may be sending a custom message, delivering a product video, or providing answers to common questions — whatever it takes to open the door to an introductory meeting. They can even book appointments!

LNKDLY updates sales team members throughout every step of the funnel, keeping them dialed in to their prospects' touchpoints and level of interest. Weekly reports and multivariate testing options let businesses keep an eye on metrics and optimize performance. Lead data can also be integrated with your favorite CRM for a 360-degree sales approach.

Ben Grody, Director of Business Development at ASL Productions has seen great results using LNKDLY; "The team does a great job of breaking things down for their clients, making sure that we understand everything. We're very impressed by the quality of leads we have received and love the closed business we've generated."

For more information on how LNKDLY can help your sales teams identify and connect with highly qualified leads on LinkedIn, call 1-888-2LNKDLY, email [email protected] or visit www.lnkd.ly.

