Introducing LOAM: Redefining Gut Health with the Launch of Its First Clinically Grounded Prebiotic Fiber Formula

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LOAM, a biotechnology company building the next generation of microbiome support, introduces a revolutionary advancement in gut health with the launch of their first product – Prebiotic Fiber Formula. With a nearly 40,000 person waitlist, and founded by physician Dr. Karan Rajan – a leading global voice in health and wellness – LOAM is a first-of-its-kind, 6-in-1 formula designed to fuel beneficial bacteria supporting digestion, immunity, metabolism, and mood.

LOAM Prebiotic Fiber Formula

Today, 95% of adults do not consume enough fiber and LOAM was born to change that, offering a new kind of daily support to cultivate a resilient microbiome and help our health thrive. Doctor-engineered, clinically backed, and rooted in nature, the unique Prebiotic Fiber Formula features groundbreaking precision fiber technology, blending 10 grams of 6 diverse prebiotic fibers sourced from upcycled plants to deliver a wide range of benefits for the whole body. The best thing you'll never taste, LOAM is designed to seamlessly incorporate into a daily wellness routine.

"As a medical doctor who has seen the downstream effects of poor gut health: bloating, inflammation, metabolic dysfunction, and GI disease, I realized we don't have the right tools in modern society to help our microbiome flourish. Fiber was being treated as an afterthought when in reality, it's the foundation of our health. I created LOAM to close the fiber gap with a formula that's diverse, clinically grounded, and designed to work with the body, not against it." – Dr. Karan Rajan

LOAM Prebiotic Fiber Formula, $45 for 30 servings, is available now, exclusively at loamscience.com .

About LOAM

Engineered by medical science and backed by clinical research, LOAM offers an innovative kind of daily support to cultivate a diverse, resilient microbiome. Founded by Doctor and leading global voice on gut health, Dr. Karan Rajan, LOAM was built on the belief that when we feed our inner ecosystem, our whole health thrives.

The LOAM formula features groundbreaking precision fiber technology, blending 10 grams of 6 diverse prebiotic fibers sourced from upcycled plants to deliver a wide range of benefits designed to fuel distinct beneficial bacteria, supporting digestion, immunity, metabolism, and mood. LOAM is thoughtfully formulated for daily life, offering a seamless, flavorless, and effortless way to support gut health.

Let's feed our inner soil just as nature intended. For more information, visit loamscience.com .

