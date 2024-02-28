Introducing Lollyland: A Sweet Escape into the World of "Mini Golf Puzzle Adventure"

The Latest Venture from Palace Games Strives to Bring "Fun" Back to San Francisco and Provide Players with a New Immersive Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palace Games, the trailblazing creators behind some of the country's most immersive and captivating escape room experiences, proudly unveils their latest venture – Lollyland. Nestled within the iconic Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina district of San Francisco, Lollyland is not the typical mini-golf course; it's a groundbreaking "mini golf puzzle adventure" that seamlessly blends the whimsy of mini-golf with the cerebral challenges of escape rooms.

Lollyland by Palace Games Lollyland by Palace Games

Players embark on an enchanting journey through a candy-coated wonderland, where oversized lollipops, gumdrops, and delectable desserts create a visually stunning and experiential environment. Lollyland features ten experiences, each presenting unique puzzles and challenges inspired by classic games such as skeeball and tic-tac-toe. Players must navigate through the course, aiming for gold, silver, and bronze medals while collecting clues to unlock Cand•e's Clubhouse and solve the ultimate puzzle.

What sets Lollyland apart is its creativity and immersive technology. With a high-tech putter in hand and a golf ball at the ready, the virtual guide Cand•e will help teams navigate each hole's unique challenge while providing individualized feedback after every putt. Cand•e will test individual skills at some holes, while others will inspire teamwork and collaboration. Cand•e narrates the entire experience, adding an element of unpredictability that keeps players eager to discover the surprises that lie ahead.

"Lollyland is not just a mini-golf course; it's a fusion of physical play, mental engagement, and advanced technology. We wanted to create a space where players of all ages can escape reality, immerse themselves in a fantastical world, and experience a blend of physical and mind games," said Chris Alden, Founder and CEO at Palace Games. "San Francisco has seen its share of 'tough times' over the last few years, and our mission is to bring fun and joy back to the City we all know and love."

Lollyland encourages teamwork and collaboration, making it an ideal outing for friends, families, and corporate team-building events. The game's innovative approach fosters creativity, problem-solving skills, and a sense of wonder, providing a unique form of entertainment in an increasingly digital world.

Experience the magic of Lollyland at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, where enchantment and excitement collide in a candy-coated wonderland. For more information and to book your tickets, visit their website HERE . Please note that Lollyland will be open from February through March 31st, 2024. The experience will be closed for all of April and will reopen in mid-May through the summer.

About Palace Games:

Palace Games operates award-winning, world-famous escape rooms in San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts designed for team building, special occasions, or fun with friends. Founded in 2015, Palace Games is dedicated to a culture of excellence, courtesy, imagination, and innovation and builds experiences that tie to the history of the prestigious building. Their escape experiences are a labor of love with equal attention paid to craft, technology, puzzle design, and customer experience. They have been enjoyed by players of all ages and have been a unique team-building experience for employees from nearly every major company in the Bay Area. Lollyland is the latest creation from Palace Games and can be found at the Palace of Fine Arts in the Marina district of San Francisco.

Contact:

Chelsea Waite

949-310-6417

373373@email4pr.com

SOURCE Palace Games