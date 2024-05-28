Introducing LUBEX Glow 6 A+ : The World's First Smart & Painless At-Home IPL Hair Removal

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "LUBEX" proudly unveils its latest breakthrough–the LUBEX Glow 6 A+

This smart device revolutionizes at-home beauty care with its unmatched efficacy, user-friendly design, and seamless hair removal experience. With over 5-Year of IPL research, it sets a new standard for convenient, safe, and effective hair reduction.

【The World's first Smart&Painless IPL system】

Lubex uses AI Driven Smart PilotX™ App auto-recommends flashes based on your skin tone and body parts. With personalized treatment plans, smart reminders, along with step-by-step guidance, get the best results within only 3 weeks.

【Sapphire Ice Cooling 3.0 Tech,Comfortable, Painless, Long-lasting】

The Lubex Advanced Sapphire 3.0 Ice Cooling feature maintains the skin's surface at 47°F, preventing pain, redness, and discomfort. It provides over 30 minutes of full-body cooling, ensuring the skin stays cool and comfortable throughout the treatment and lifetime.

【A New Era of At-Home Beauty Care】

Built with boosted 21J energy output and 15 adjustable Levels with Smart App, LUBEX GLOW 6 A+ IPL hair removal works effectively by targeting hair beneath the surface of your skin using gentle pulses of light, disabling the hair at the root preventing regrowth within only 3 weeks. No more expensive salon needed.

【User-Centric Design for Optimal Convenience】

Built with the wisdom of user experience, LUBEX designed the Glow 6 A+ with user-centric design features in every detail. The heads of the devices are 4 Angle, allowing users to remove hair from different parts of their bodies in a more relaxed, easy way. 80°ergonomically designed, optimally ventilated, and featuring smart no missed spot hair removal, users will enjoy an easy and comfortable hair removal experience.

Available from May 7, 2024 , the Glow 6 A+ can be purchased at $159.99 (Discount code: LUBEXNEWS). For more information and to experience a new era of home hair removal, visit

Amazon.com and LUBEX website

About LUBEX

LUBEX, since 2019, fueled by our ethos "Empower beauty, Simplify self-care and Life." revolutionizes home hair removal with effortless, painless Smart IPL devices. By integrating professional-grade innovation with an unbeatable Smart APP, Sapphire Ice Cooling, and Deep Pulse Technology, LUBEX delivers safe, effective, and practical hair removal solutions. Embrace confidence, unlock your full potential with LUBEX. Learn more about LUBEX and the Glow 6 A+ at https://lubexbeauty.com/

Contact Info: [email protected]

Organization:LUBEX

Website: https://lubexbeauty.com/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CSSRJCCZ?maas=maas_adg_1ABA2B3DAFAD1BBF90EC780CE4E171BC_afap_abs&ref_=aa_maas&tag=maas

SOURCE LUBEX