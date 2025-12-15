Introducing Lucid Recharged™, Lucid Motors' Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Program

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) today announced the introduction of Lucid Recharged™, the company's first certified pre-owned vehicle program, offering car shoppers a new way to get behind the wheel of the world's most advanced electric vehicles.

"Lucid Recharged certified pre-owned isn't just a used car – it's a Lucid reborn," said Erwin Raphael, SVP of Revenue at Lucid. "Now it's easier than ever to enjoy the innovation, performance, and safety for which Lucid is known, along with the added confidence and peace of mind from a Lucid-backed reconditioning and additional CPO warranty coverage."

Lucid Recharged begins with single-owner vehicles that have fewer than 62,000 miles. Every vehicle undergoes a thorough 160+ point inspection to ensure the highest quality and reliability standards, and then receives mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning, as needed, using only Lucid-approved parts. Customers will also have the option to upgrade certain Lucid Recharged vehicles with additional features, such as the DreamDrive® Pro advanced driver assistance system.

All Lucid Recharged certified pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the original 4-year/50,000-mile factory warranty plus an additional 12-month/12,000-mile manufacturer limited warranty, roadside assistance for the full warranty period, a verified clean title & service history, CARFAX® report, and inspection report.

For more information about the Lucid Recharged program and to search available certified pre-owned inventory, visit https://lucidmotors.com/pre-owned.

