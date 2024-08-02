Introducing Lumary's New Smart Gimbal Recessed Light Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the smart home market continues to grow, Lumary showcases its innovative prowess with the launch of the new Smart Gimbal Recessed Light series. This collection includes five models: Standard, Plus, Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra. Each model offers efficient and versatile lighting solutions, integrating smart control features to enhance your daily life with an unparalleled lighting experience.

Best Value — Smart Gimbal Recessed Light Pro

Lighting: RGB+CCT (2700- 6500K ), 100° beam angle.

RGB+CCT (2700- ), 100° beam angle. Adjustable Angles: 355° rotation and 20° tilt.

355° rotation and 20° tilt. Independent Control Box: Significantly boosts signal strength.

Significantly boosts signal strength. Unique Circadian Rhythm Feature: Gradually brightens in the morning to ease waking up, shifts from warm to cool light during the day, and dims to a warm hue in the evening to signal the end of the day and aid in relaxation. This feature minimizes visual discomfort caused by sudden light changes, enhancing overall comfort and lighting ambiance.

Gradually brightens in the morning to ease waking up, shifts from warm to cool light during the day, and dims to a warm hue in the evening to signal the end of the day and aid in relaxation. This feature minimizes visual discomfort caused by sudden light changes, enhancing overall comfort and lighting ambiance. Control: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, Lumary app remote control, and a remote control.

Perfect for both dinner parties and quiet nights, the Gimbal Recessed Light Pro creates the ideal atmosphere with its 100° wide beam for even light distribution and aesthetic enhancement.

First with RGBAI Accent Light — Smart Gimbal Recessed Light Pro Max

Lighting: CCT main light (2700- 6500K ) and RGBAI auxiliary light. Dual lighting system for limitless creative possibilities.

CCT main light (2700- ) and RGBAI auxiliary light. Dual lighting system for limitless creative possibilities. Adjustable Angles: 270° rotation and 90° tilt.

270° rotation and 90° tilt. Lighting Control: Main and accent lights can be used individually or together.

Main and accent lights can be used individually or together. Independent Control Box: Enhances signal strength.

Enhances signal strength. Applications: Ideal for highlighting artwork, setting ambiance, and party lighting.

The RGBAI Gimbal Light adds personality to your lighting. The main light provides bright illumination, while the RGBAI auxiliary light can create ambiance or be used as a mood light. Whether it's a cozy movie night or a lively party, it delivers a distinctive lighting experience.

First with Night Light Feature — Smart Gimbal Recessed Light Ultra

Dual Lighting, Cost-Effective: Features (RGB+CCT) main light and a 2200K night light. Reduces the need for a separate night light, saving costs and optimizing space.

Features (RGB+CCT) main light and a night light. Reduces the need for a separate night light, saving costs and optimizing space. 2200K Night Light: Provides a warmer yellow light, easing children's fear of the dark and allowing parents to check on them without disturbing sleep. Ideal for corridors or stairs, it ensures safety during nighttime and is energy-efficient even when left on all night.

Provides a warmer yellow light, easing children's fear of the dark and allowing parents to check on them without disturbing sleep. Ideal for corridors or stairs, it ensures safety during nighttime and is energy-efficient even when left on all night. Adjustable Angles: 270° rotation and 90° tilt.

270° rotation and 90° tilt. Independent Control Box: Boosts signal strength.

Compared to the Pro Max, the Ultra upgrades with RGB mode in the main light and adds a 2200K night light, offering a softer, warmer glow ideal for a cozy night environment, greatly enhancing usability.

Entry-Level Smart Gimbal Recessed Lights — Smart Gimbal Recessed Light Standard & Plus

Smart Gimbal Recessed Light Standard

Lighting: RGB+CCT (2700- 6500K ), 45° beam angle.

RGB+CCT (2700- ), 45° beam angle. Adjustable Angles: 40° rotation.

40° rotation. Applications: Suitable for basic lighting needs.

Smart Gimbal Recessed Light Plus

Lighting: RGB+CCT (2700- 6500K ), 26° beam angle.

RGB+CCT (2700- ), 26° beam angle. Adjustable Angles: 360° rotation and 90° tilt.

360° rotation and 90° tilt. Applications: Perfect for accent lighting and highlighting artwork or architectural features.

The Plus series is an upgrade from the Standard, featuring more flexible angle adjustments for a wider range of lighting scenarios.

Why Choose Lumary?

With Lumary, you get a smart light fixture that's easy to install and operate. Adjust your lighting effortlessly through voice commands or a smartphone app to create your ideal environment. Lumary's smart gimbal recessed lights are made from high-quality materials for durability and longevity. Excellent heat dissipation ensures stable performance over time, while the efficient lighting system saves energy and reduces costs. Whether for environmental or economic reasons, Lumary lights are a top choice.

Experience the future of lighting with Lumary's Smart Gimbal Recessed Lights and elevate your home lighting experience. For more information, visit Lumary's official sites:

