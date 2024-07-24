Introducing Luster Wall System: Point Accessible Wall Panels by WPS Clad in Unique Metal Surfaces by Zahner

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Panel Systems (WPS) and A. Zahner Company (Zahner) are pleased to announce the release and availability of the Luster Wall System.

The Luster Wall System integrates WPS's easy-to-install, point-accessible sub-assembly with Zahner's extraordinary range of architectural metals. This collaboration leverages decades of expertise, delivering superior wall panel solutions for various settings, including offices, aviation, healthcare, retail, sports facilities, educational institutions, and civic environments.

Key Features of the Luster Wall System include:

Interchangeable and Installer-Friendly : Engineered by WPS to ensure safe and secure attachment of metal panels, featuring a patented non-progressive attachment mechanism for precise and easy installation.

: Engineered by WPS to ensure safe and secure attachment of metal panels, featuring a patented non-progressive attachment mechanism for precise and easy installation. Premium Metal Finishes : Zahner's renowned architectural metals, including blackened steel, stainless steel, weathering steel, iridescent steel, and copper, offer designers and architects unparalleled originality, quality, and beauty.

: Zahner's renowned architectural metals, including blackened steel, stainless steel, weathering steel, iridescent steel, and copper, offer designers and architects unparalleled originality, quality, and beauty. Sustainability : Zahner partners with suppliers that use recycled metals where possible and uniquely deploys a wastewater management system that captures all metals and solids for recycling and reclaims effluent for reuse.

: Zahner partners with suppliers that use recycled metals where possible and uniquely deploys a wastewater management system that captures all metals and solids for recycling and reclaims effluent for reuse. Versatile Applications : It is ideal for lobbies, elevators, airport terminals, theaters, apartment buildings, stadiums, and sports arenas.

: It is ideal for lobbies, elevators, airport terminals, theaters, apartment buildings, stadiums, and sports arenas. Customizable Profiles: Available in various anodized colors, including clear, black, and bronze, as well as any custom powder coat color.

Three Distinct Attachment Systems by WPS:

Luster Shadow™ : Creates a slim 3/16" reveal between panels.

: Creates a slim 3/16" reveal between panels. Luster Blind™ : Provides an open joint between panels with no visible extrusions.

: Provides an open joint between panels with no visible extrusions. Luster Shine™: Offers linear light between panels, combinable with Luster Shadow or Luster Blind.

Metal Surface Options by Zahner:

Angel Hair Stainless Steel® : Uniform light diffusion on steel.

: Uniform light diffusion on steel. Dirty Penny Copper™ : Unique, pre-weathered patina on copper.

: Unique, pre-weathered patina on copper. Oscura Blackened Steel™ : Rich, mottled black patina.

: Rich, mottled black patina. Solanum Pre-Oxidized Weathering Steel™ : Rich earth tones and enduring beauty.

: Rich earth tones and enduring beauty. Spectura Iridescent Steel™: A spectrum of color with a thin, transparent coating.

New Product Partnership:

WPS and Zahner's new product partnership aims to provide unique and durable turnkey wall panel solutions that ensure peace of mind when designing, specifying, and installing architectural metal wall panels for commercial interiors. The Luster Wall System combines WPS's reliable and scalable system design with Zahner's commitment to innovative and high-quality metal surfaces, setting the industry's new wall panel solution standard.

Visit LusterWallSystem.com to learn more, download the product brochure, or request a quote.

About Wall Panel Systems (WPS):

Wall Panel Systems (WPS) specializes in high-performance wall panel solutions for various commercial applications, ensuring quality, safety, and ease of installation.

About Zahner:

Zahner, based in Kansas City, has been designing, developing, and manufacturing architectural metals for over 125 years, delivering stunning and durable metal finishes for architectural projects worldwide.

Contact:

John D Stevenson

***@clientkudos.com

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/13030739

SOURCE A. Zahner Company