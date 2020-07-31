Introducing Luxury Dentistry NYC, Dr. D. Signature Face with EVOKE

NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What is Evoke? Evoke is the first and only FDA cleared non-invasive Facial Remodeling treatment that is painless and offers tightening and lifting to deliver more defined facial characteristics with no downtime.

The areas that can be treated are the perfect way to create and maintain a youthful face to frame your smile.

Evoke consists of two separate treatments; one for the face and the other for the chin.

Face: Cheeks and Jowls for skin tightening and rejuvenation

Chin: Chin and Submental areas ("double chin reduction")

Each session ranges anywhere from 15-45 minutes with a hands free application that will allow you to relax and watch Netflix or enjoy some music and relaxation. Evoke is a very comfortable treatment that should feel like a warm stone massage.

The results are outstanding and consistent due to Artificial Intelligence that will regulate temperature and sense impedance every millisecond to maintain proper energy for the desired result. No other non-invasive treatment can compete or compare to the comfort, efficacy, and results of Evoke.

Ideal Candidates for Evoke:

Patients who would like some tightening and more defined facial characteristics

Patients that desire facial remodeling but do not want or can not have downtime associated with more invasive treatments

Younger patients who desire soft tissue tightening and maintenance as they age

