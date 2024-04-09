Introducing March Networks CloudSight: The Industry's First Camera-to-Cloud Solution with Real-Time AI Analytics and Business Intelligence

A simple, flexible, cloud solution for small and medium-sized businesses

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks®, a global leader in intelligent video solutions, announced today the launch of a new subscription-based video solution called March Networks CloudSight. The cloud-based service is tailored to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and quick serve restaurants (QSRs). March Networks CloudSight delivers a seamless direct camera-to-cloud video experience and is fully integrated and operational with Searchlight Cloud, the company's advanced AI-based data analytics and business intelligence platform. By combining the insights generated from AI-based video analytics and data from other sources such as POS systems and other IoT devices, business operators can now get a complete view of their operations, for both enhanced security and strategic decision-making.

"Combining March Networks CloudSight with Searchlight Cloud data analytics represents a significant milestone in the evolution of cloud-based surveillance and business intelligence solutions," said Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks. "This unique solution addresses the security and loss prevention needs of our customers while simultaneously providing them critical insights into their day-to-day operations. We are pleased to be making this offering available in an affordable and easy subscription model. We believe this is the future of video surveillance, and March Networks is leading the way."

Simplifying Surveillance with Advanced Technology

March Networks CloudSight simplifies security by eliminating the need for an NVR, offering a plug-and-play solution. It allows users to access video data anytime, anywhere, and integrates advanced AI analytics for better security and efficiency, ensuring data security with robust encryption—all cost-effectively tailored for small businesses.

The March Networks CloudSight offering includes new additions to March Networks AI-enabled camera line up with built-in analytics – the CS+ and CS Series. Both provide metadata to enable intelligent video evidence retrieval, resulting in faster, simpler investigations.

CS+ Series Cameras (12MP 360° dome and a 5MP dome) feature essential analytics as well as Deep Search, which uses AI to improve accuracy and search functionality. This includes:

Attribute Search uses specific attributes (e.g. gender, age group, clothing or vehicle color, vehicle type) to quickly and accurately find the person or vehicle of interest.

uses specific attributes (e.g. gender, age group, clothing or vehicle color, vehicle type) to quickly and accurately find the person or vehicle of interest. Re-Search allows users to search for the person or vehicle of interest and tracks their activities across all cameras in the system.

allows users to search for the person or vehicle of interest and tracks their activities across all cameras in the system. Profile Search involves uploading face images or saving face images from Deep Search to view a specific person quickly and efficiently.

CS Series Cameras include essential analytics such as intrusion, loitering, and tripwire detection, abandoned object and object removal, blocked exit detection, and scene search. Scene search allows users to analyze a specific scene by using intrusion, line crossing, or loitering detection on recorded video. The CS Series includes two 5MP dome cameras and a 2MP dome.

Flexible Cloud Offering with Real-Time Alerts and Business Intelligence

March Networks CloudSight offers flexible storage solutions to meet the unique needs of SMBs in various vertical markets. It includes 30-days of internal video storage per camera, with extended cloud storage solutions available for 30, 60, 90, 180 and 365+ days.

March Networks CloudSight's integration with March Networks Searchlight™ Cloud Business Intelligence platform combines high-quality video surveillance with transaction data (POS systems, ATMs etc.) and business analytics to help businesses cut losses from theft, oversee operations, improve service, and drive profitability. Smaller businesses benefit from real-time actionable intelligence via alerts for critical events and suspect transactions, while tracking KPIs and incidents across all locations and over time through intuitive dashboards.

This represents a leap forward for small and medium-sized businesses, providing a suite of analytics that report on transaction data, traffic analysis, conversion rates, speed of service, queue management, dwell times, drive-thru metrics, blocked exits, loitering detection, security and intrusion events, and much more. This integration not only enhances security but also provides invaluable data for optimizing operations, improving the customer experience, and supporting strategic business decisions based on data.

Expertise Tailored to SMBs

With a legacy of serving large, multi-site enterprise customers, March Networks has built a reputation for delivering complex, robust, and highly scalable surveillance systems that meet the stringent demands of enterprise-level operations. Leveraging this extensive experience, March Networks has made strategic investments to broaden its offerings, bringing simple yet sophisticated cloud surveillance capabilities to small and medium-sized businesses.

"By channeling our expertise and technological advancements into cloud solutions for smaller businesses, we underscore March Networks' dedication to innovation and inclusivity – and this is just the beginning. We are enabling businesses of every size to benefit from the simplicity and ease-of-use of cloud video surveillance solutions, with added business intelligence capabilities," continues Peter Strom.

Unmatched Benefits for a Competitive Edge

As the demand for VSaaS (Video Surveillance as a Service) and camera-to-cloud systems grow, businesses seek more than just video recording – they demand comprehensive solutions that offer insights and operational intelligence – beyond security.

March Networks CloudSight with Searchlight Cloud delivers:

Ease of Use: The system's plug-and-play functionality ensures that sophisticated surveillance and analytics are easily accessible.

The system's plug-and-play functionality ensures that sophisticated surveillance and analytics are easily accessible. Advanced Analytics: Real-time AI-powered analytics enable rapid investigations and deep insights for informed decision-making.

Real-time AI-powered analytics enable rapid investigations and deep insights for informed decision-making. Flexible Storage Options: Users benefit from scalable storage solutions tailored to their needs, with the flexibility of cloud storage.

Users benefit from scalable storage solutions tailored to their needs, with the flexibility of cloud storage. Enhanced Security: End-to-end data encryption and NDAA compliance guarantees the security of surveillance data.

End-to-end data encryption and NDAA compliance guarantees the security of surveillance data. Integrated Business Intelligence: By transforming video data into actionable intelligence, March Networks CloudSight and Searchlight Cloud equip businesses with the tools needed for data-driven strategies.

About March Networks

March Networks® is leading the future of intelligent video, transforming enterprise video into actionable business intelligence. Globally recognized for our deep expertise in video security and data analytics, we empower organizations to enhance operational efficiency, security, and profitability. Our cloud-based, intelligent video technologies extend beyond traditional surveillance, integrating AI analytics and advanced integrations like POS systems, IoT devices, and ATMs to drive business growth and improve customer experiences. With over two decades of experience, March Networks is a trusted partner to over 1,000 financial institutions, more than 300 retailers, and over 800 commercial and industrial brands. We are committed to guiding our clients intelligently and cost-effectively through their transition to cloud-based enterprise video. Our extensive network of over 800 certified partners ensures adaptability to various business needs, integrating with a wide range of third-party cameras and systems. With global reach, local support, and a dedication to customer service, we ensure seamless operation, maintenance, and optimization of systems for customers in over 70 countries. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, March Networks stands as a trusted partner and innovative leader in the intelligent video sector. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com.

