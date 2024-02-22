INTRODUCING MARIPOSA FROM TEA FORTÉ

Inspired by spring blossoms, emerging butterflies, and the spirit of renewal.

MAYNARD, Mass., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Forté introduces Mariposa, the sixth curated collection with The New York Botanical Garden, featuring a stunning uplifting watercolor created by an artist at NYBG that captures the vibrant hues of blossoms growing within the renowned 250-acre garden. This exquisite tea collection evokes an enchanting essence of botanical bliss with lush, fruity flavors and floral aromas; each vibrant blend inspires happiness, harmony, and rejuvenation while supporting NYBG's work in plant research and conservation, horticulture, and education.

"Mariposa is a collection of vibrant blends perfect for spring rejuvenation," says Jill Piscopo, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Tea Forté. "Mariposa is ideal for celebrations including weddings, showers, Mother's Day, and more. The Mariposa Advent – 12 Days of Blissful Teas and the Presentation Boxes are equally delightful to give as to receive, all while supporting the NYBG."

Celebrate spring with the vitalizing blends from Mariposa:

CUCUMBER MINT A cool spearmint and basil green tea with a hint of sweet blueberries.

WHITE GINGER PEAR Features delicate white tea leaves plus a hint of pear and spicy ginger.

LEMON LAVENDER This herbal tea is a bouquet of garden herbs and flowers featuring sweet apple.

RASPBERRY NECTAR An herbal tea featuring hibiscus and citrus creating a beautiful ruby-hued steep.

NEW PINK PAPAYA NECTAR An herbal tea with tropical fruit notes, infused with juicy papaya and delicate flower petals.

Selections from the Mariposa Collection include limited-edition Mariposa Advent – 12 Days of Blissful Teas ($35); Gift Set Box, showcasing a limited-edition pink café cup, tea tray to hold your pyramid infuser after steeping, and a mini presentation box of 10 infusers (MSRP $60); Presentation Box featuring 20 infusers (MSRP $38); Petite Presentation Box featuring 10 infusers (MSRP $28); and a KATI® Loose Tea Steeping Cup with Stainless Steel Infuser (MSRP $22).

Please note that all prices are MSRP and are subject to change; please check product listings for actual price at time of publishing. Most selections will be available online and in select retailers in late February 2024.

ABOUT TEA FORTÉ

The ritual of steeping and sitting down to a perfect cup of tea is as much about finding peace in the experience as it is about the taste. Impeccably sourced teas, signature pyramid infusers and design-driven accessories bring subtle flavors and simple refinement to every cup. With its understated luxuriousness, Tea Forté has become an everyday indulgence of tea connoisseurs in over 35 countries and is served at the world's leading hotels, restaurants, resorts and retailers. Learn more at teaforte.com.

