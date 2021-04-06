Introducing Marvin Signature® Coastline: Strength And Beauty For Coastal Environments

Marvin Signature Coastline windows and doors combine premium aesthetics, design flexibility, and advanced coastal performance. The reinforced impact glass and solid extruded aluminum frames withstand flying debris generated by tropical storms and hurricanes and do not require any additional protective measures like shutters or wood boards prior to storms. Coastline products meet the most stringent hurricane impact code requirements in the state of Florida, offering the benefit of expansive coastal views with top quality protection and peace of mind. All product previously available through SIW are now available through Marvin. The Coastline product line joins other impact-rated products in the Marvin Ultimate and Elevate lines to represent the broader Marvin Coastal Solutions portfolio.

"Confidence in quality is of the utmost importance—especially in areas that experience hurricanes and tropical storms. With Marvin Coastline, homeowners can rest easy knowing their windows will stand up to harsh weather, and the high-end design of these products means they can love the way their home looks, too," said Paul Marvin, CEO of Marvin.

Coastline windows and doors are manufactured in a new state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach. Awning windows, casement windows, picture windows, bi-fold doors, and multi-slide doors are just some of the many products featured in the Coastline portfolio. The offerings also include garage door, entry door, pivot door, and storefront window solutions, which are new products to Marvin's portfolio. Coastline windows and doors feature a broad range of product types, sizes, configurations, and design options and are available in expansive sizes.

Marvin Signature Coastline windows and doors are available at Marvin Coastline dealers throughout Florida. More information can be found at marvin.com/explorecoastline.

About Marvin

Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated business, headquartered in Warroad, Minnesota, with more than 6,000 employees across 16 cities in North America. The Marvin portfolio of products for builders, architects and homeowners is designed to provide exceptional solutions for any project with a focus on creating better ways of living. Marvin products are distributed nationally through a network of independent dealers and are also exported internationally. Visit Marvin.com to learn more.

