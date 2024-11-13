INTRODUCING MARY LOU'S PALM BEACH WHERE NOTHING IS AS IT SEEMS

Hospitality Veterans Alex Melillo, Joe Cervasio, Topher Grubb's New Lounge Concept Delivers Palm Beach's Fabled Revelry Through a Modern Lens

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, West Palm Beach's nightlife takes a thrilling turn as Mary Lou's steps boldly onto the scene this winter. The vision of acclaimed hospitality innovators Alex Melillo, Joe Cervasio, and Topher Grubb, Mary Lou's is a refined cocktail lounge and entertainment epicenter hidden within the unassuming walls of its previous tenant, Berto's Bait & Tackle. An homage to a golden era of Palm Beach opulence and the stylish legacy of its namesake - the iconic Mary Lou Curtis - the multi-hyphenate venue blends vintage charm and forward-thinking hedonism, to introduce a lavish new hospitality concept uniquely in a category of its own.

Mary Lou's Lounge Rendering

The Muse:

An unapologetic force in the West Palm Beach fashion scene, Mary Lou Curtis is the captivating muse behind Mary Lou's and the grandmother of co-founder Alex Melillo. Her boutique, La Shack, was celebrated along the East Coast for enchanting the likes of Jackie O. and Betty White with her bold, vibrant and feminine designs, cementing the iconoclast as the region's resident style savant for decades. Much like her creations, Mary Lou Curtis' legacy embodies her daring spirit and playful flair, leaving an indelible mark that continues to inform Palm Beach culture today.

The venue will not only honor Mary Lou Curtis' enduring influence, but will invite a new generation to revel in the vivacity that characterized her extraordinary life and the Palm Beach social scene at large. Guided by her favorite ethos "always have a sense of ridiculousness," each exquisite corner of Mary Lou's will reflect the maven's distinctive essence - dramatic, yet delightfully secretive with a touch of irreverence.

The Venue:

Situated on the corner of Southern Boulevard and South Olive Avenue (250 Southern Blvd), nothing at Mary Lou's is ever as it seems. Maintaining the corner-store facade of its predecessor Berto's Bait and Tackle, a West Palm Beach staple that served local fishing enthusiasts and craft beer connoisseurs for over 50 years, one might never guess that this familiar exterior conceals a decadent, richly layered world within its walls.

Stepping into Mary Lou's reveals a delightful juxtaposition of the past and present, each space carefully crafted to exude both sophistication and a touch of hedonism. The speakeasy entrance immediately immerses patrons into the storied history of the establishment, replicating the look and feel of The Corner Store complete with rustic touches, fishing memorabilia and a distinctly coastal charm.

As visitors progress further into the venue, they embark a visual and sensory journey, moving from this modest homage to a stunning vestibule that signals the grand unveiling of Mary Lou's domain. Designed by Volenec Studio, the lounge itself dramatically emerges as a sensory stimulating, grandeur space filled with ornate wood paneling, one-of-a-kind artwork and antique velvet drapery, creating an atmosphere that feels both intimate and boldly seductive. The centerpiece—a surrealist mural—commands attention, blending hints of the past with a contemporary allure, drawing guests deeper into this decadent escape. Every detail is crafted to evoke secrecy and a hint of indulgence, inviting visitors to immerse themselves fully in this rich, layered Palm Beach oasis.

The Experience:

An evening at Mary Lou's - much like the woman who inspired it all - promises to be anything but ordinary, as you never know who or what you may experience. Reimagining the unabashed extravagance and legendary parties of the 70's and 80's Palm Beach through a modern lens, eating, drinking and dancing will converge as guests enjoy light fare cuisine, hand crafted cocktails and world-class entertainment set against an unparalleled backdrop.

Ushering in a new era of live music experiences in the market, Mary Lou's draws on their curated board of collaborators, tapping The Chainsmokers as the venue's creative entertainment directors. Mary Lou's has also strategically selected a female booker - music industry strategist, Tracey Manner - to work in tandem with the Mary Lou's team on talent curation — just as Mary Lou would have wanted.

Embracing a philosophy that leans into the absurdly fabulous, Mary Lou's programming will best be described as 'expect the unexpected'. The lounge's debut season will feature an exhilarating lineup of talent from all genres, reinforcing a commitment to the very playful irreverence and a sense of "ridiculousness" that Curtis herself would celebrate.

For more information, please reach out to [email protected] or visit www.marylouspb.com . You can also find Mary Lou's on Instagram @MaryLousPB .

High res renderings available upon request.

PRESS INQUIRIES

SEQUEL | [email protected]

SOURCE Mary Lou's