Introducing Master & Dynamic for Karma Automotive, to include the luxury audio brand's first in-cabin audio environment plus a range of signature sound tools

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, is proud to announce its collaboration with luxury audio brand Master & Dynamic. This partnership includes Master & Dynamic designing its first in-cabin audio environments, alongside a selection of sound tools exclusively for Karma Automotive to include wireless headphones.

Through this collaboration, Master & Dynamic will debut its first in-cabin audio environments with the 3rd Generation Karma Revero and upcoming Karma Kaveya super-coupe, delivering sound clarity and precision to the interiors of these vehicles.

Introducing Master & Dynamic for Karma Automotive, to include the luxury audio brand's first in-cabin audio environment. Post this

With Tune, an Over-The-Air audio upgrade, Karna Revero drivers can seamlessly download a proprietary equalization package that enhances the in-vehicle audio experience with Master & Dynamic's signature warm, rich sound. Tune is available now for existing Revero owners and is an available option on the new 3rd Generation Karma Revero, set to begin deliveries later this year.

"The caliber of workmanship is what drew us to Master & Dynamic, together with the enthusiasm shared with its founder, Jonathan Levine, for exploring what a true partnership between brands mutually passionate about redefining their respective categories can accomplish," says Marques McCammon, President, Karma Automotive. "The Tune audio package for Karma Revero, the first Over-the-Air upgrade of its kind ever offered by an automotive manufacturer, is just a sneak-peek of what we've got in store."

"Master & Dynamic is taking a wholistic approach with Karma Automotive, creating sound tools which explore the brand's striking aesthetics in collaboration with the Karma design team, and developing our first-ever automotive audio environments with Tune for the Karma Revero," says Jonathan Levine, Founder, Master & Dynamic, "and a comprehensive system for audiophiles in the upcoming Kaveya super-coupe."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is California's first and only ultra-luxury automaker, manufacturing electric and E-REV (Extended Range Electric Vehicles) at its production facility in Moreno Valley, CA, with its executive and design headquarters in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. The 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury plug-in hybrid, will be introduced in 4th Quarter 2024, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera four-seater is anticipated in 2025, and in 2026, the Karma Kaveya super coupe, with up to 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive. In August, 2024, Karma Automotive announced its bilateral collaboration with Intel Automotive to co-develop Software Defined Vehicle Architecture (SDVA) which will underpin its upcoming vehicles beginning with the Karma Kaveya. Further, Karma Automotive will provide Tier 1's and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with business-to-business SDVA solutions, as it does today with Karma Connect, its proprietary Vehicle Data Management and Over the Air services platform, which presently provides services to the world's second largest OEM. Karma Automotive's dealer network spans North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East.

About Master & Dynamic

Since its launch in 2014, New York City-based luxury audio brand Master & Dynamic has released a variety of award-winning audio products ranging from wired and wireless headphones to a wireless speaker; most recently the MW75 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones were recognized for world class design as the winner of The Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023. With an unrelenting attention to craft and detail, Master & Dynamic has a deep passion for building beautifully crafted and technically sophisticated sound tools to help focus, inspire and transport your mind.

Designed to be modern yet timeless, Master & Dynamic products utilize only the finest materials and are engineered to last, creating the perfect balance of aesthetics, strength, comfort and exceptional sound. With collaborations from world-renowned luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Leica, Master & Dynamic believes mastery is a never-ending exploration requiring a dynamic approach. View the entire collection at www.masterdynamic.com and join the conversation at @masterdynamic.

