Introducing Matter Brands: Premium Tech Accessories Designed To Create A Healthy Relationship Between Humans And Their Tech

SALT LAKE CITY, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadget Guard, the wireless phone accessory company, announced the launch of its new parent company, Matter Brands. Matter brings together industry leading tech accessory brands with the clear mission of protecting people, their devices, and the planet without compromise. The Matter portfolio includes established screen protection company Gadget Guard , Alara Tech , Atom Studios and CLCKR . The brands can be found @Matterbrands.com beginning April 5, 2024.

Matter's DNA as a purpose driven company comes to life through a science-based approach to design and use of premium, sustainable materials. Each brand has a clear mission and focus on harmonizing tech with people and the planet. Operationally, Matter believes it stands out from others in the industry with top tier capabilities in sustainability, design, and class-leading business operations.

The new company launch includes the acquisition of CLCKR from Strax Americas, a leading mobile accessory distributor in North America. The addition of CLCKR, known for its patented Universal and MagSafe stand and grip mobile accessories, rounds out a robust line-up of mobile accessories that offer unique protection to devices and people.

"Matter Brands is the culmination of a shared vision to not only protect devices, but to protect the planet and the people that use mobile devices. We are passionate about improving the mobile accessory industry, being an influence for good in the world, and ultimately delivering industry leading products that stand behind our vision," said Jason Ellis, CEO of Matter Brands, LLC. "In addition to our brand portfolio, we have recruited an industry leading team to help us develop and grow the business. We are really excited to begin the journey and start showcasing our products."

Protecting people, Protecting the planet

Alara

Alara cases and inserts bring peace of mind and protection to the end user by reducing exposure to potentially harmful electromagnetic fields (EMF) without impacting a cellular signal. The technology inside an Alara phone case runs on electromagnetic field reshaping technology which is backed by 16 US patents and 7 world-wide patents. Alara's radiation reduction has been independently verified by accredited laboratory, RF Exposure Lab.

Atom Studios

Atom Studios delivers tech accessories rooted in sustainability, design, and performance. The materials used are all eco-friendly, supremely durable, free of chemicals and continuously recyclable. Grade 5052 aluminum which is used in architecture and aircraft due to its extra tough finish, but slim and lightweight structure can be found in our product line. The brand develops a unique wood fiber chosen for its resilience and eco credentials. And the products are put through extensive testing to ensure durability and longevity.

Gadget Guard

Gadget Guard screen products help protect devices from potential damage from unfortunate accidents. The brand offers three types of screen protection products including Ultrashock™ screen protectors available with impact absorbing material. Premium tempered glass products help for impact and scratch protection and come with a blue light filter. And liquid screen protectors are ideal for people who prefer a wipe on technology that protects from scratches without the addition of an extra screen. Gadget Guard's Guard Plus Promise stands behind its products with a lifetime warranty and available reimbursement program.

CLCKR

The essential mobile accessory for modern creators, professionals and digital nomads, CLCKR's Universal and MagSafe stand and grip products enhance user's lives through ergonomic design that helps to reduce stress on the hands. The strap transforms a device into a portable stand for easy video watching and social scrolling both in landscape and portrait modes, while the grip provides a secure hold to prevent drops. CLCKR offers a new collection inspired by G-Form sports and active lifestyles, fusing sports-centric features with sleek design for everyday use.

ABOUT MATTER

Matter is a portfolio of premium tech accessories designed to improve the relationship between humans and their tech. The company is focused on protecting devices from their people, people from their devices and protecting the world from our waste. Our products marry consumer needs with science-based solutions, made from innovative materials and feature cutting edge design. Our portfolio is comprised of authentic and purpose driven brands. We believe in trusted relationships with our consumers, retailers, and distributors and we focus on top tier operations as well as excellence across our digital experiences. Our brands include Alara, phone cases that reduce exposure to potentially harmful electromagnetic fields; Atom Studios, industry-leading tech accessories rooted in sustainability, design and performance; CLCKR, phone cases made with G-Form and Gadget Guard, a leader in 360 degree device protection.

