Introducing Matterhorn: Offering Farmers CBG in 2020

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The potent power of CBG is a hot topic, and American hemp farmers have been anxiously awaiting the release of reliable high-CBG genetics. A partnership between High Grade Hemp Seed and Swiss Cannabinoid is answering demand with the introduction of Matterhorn CBG , a new boutique European CBG-rich cultivar, available now internationally.

Matterhorn CBG Hemp Varietal from High Grade Hemp Seed

While THC and CBD have long been the cannabinoids of focus, researchers and hemp breeders are now teaming up to better understand CBG. Hemp genetics experts are aggressively breeding new strains that deliver high yields of CBG, over other cannabinoids.

One cannabis breeder, Matthias Ghidossi, founder of Swiss Cannabinoid, has been working for years to cultivate his own terpene and cannabinoid-rich crops. Through a science-based approach, he surveyed thousands of varietals, and in 2016 discovered that the varietal of choice should not only be terpene-focused, but also CBG-dominant.

Working with several European geneticists and a Swiss pharmaceutical company on trials, he made a breakthrough and established Matterhorn CBG. This unique varietal was registered under Phylos Galaxy .

"We chose to focus on CBG due to its powerful efficacy in early trials. Over the past few years, more and more research has been conducted to understand the value of CBG. The early results of clinical testing in Europe are creating a lot of excitement in the fields of science and medicine," said Matthias Ghidossi.

Bodhi Urban, CEO of High Grade Hemp Seed, shared, "At High Grade we have focused our breeding program and partnerships to ensure farmers can grow proven, strong and diverse genetics. That's one of the reasons we decided to work with Swiss Cannabinoid as a true genetics partner. Paving the way in CBG has been a logical next step – both in advancing the agricultural industry and also in improving the availability of CBG products to U.S. consumers."

In an effort to empower farmers this growing season and lead the industry as a whole, High Grade will be giving away high-quality CBG genetics to ten licensed hemp farmers in the continental United States.

For complete details and a chance to win, go to matterhornseeds.com .

Winners will be randomly selected and announced at the end of March, 2020.

As we continue in 2020, High Grade is pushing R&D with 20 new terpene crosses and genetics that are focused on CBG and other potential minor cannabinoids. With partnerships with companies like Swiss Cannabinoid, they can ensure their farmers get the best genetics, for superior results.

Matterhorn CBG is a smart choice for smokable flower and farmers concerned with regulatory compliance. Even if you harvest late, CBG strains are compliant. This terpene-focused varietal has a palate of effervescent lemon and lime with skunky notes of hops. When grown properly, Matterhorn delivers reliable compliance with recent USDA interim draft rules for hemp production.

Ready to reserve your Matterhorn seeds or seed starts, or to learn more about the collection, visit HighGradeHempSeed.com .

About High Grade Hemp Seed

HGH Seed, Inc., is a Colorado-based hemp genetics company committed to farming top-quality, consistent strains of hemp. High Grade has been pivotal in the reintroduction of industrial hemp to the global supply chain. CEO Bodhi Urban and the High Grade team introduced foundational strains such as Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom that are the basis of hemp genetics today. The company is known for its proven track record of compliance, high feminization and germination rates, and high cannabinoid levels. To learn more about High Grade, or to inquire about CBG hemp seeds and starts, visit highgradehempseed.com .

About Swiss Cannabinoid

Swiss Cannabinoid is a pioneering company focused on research and development for new genetics of Cannabis Sativa l. In the past several years, the company has been pivotal in the development of new strain lines with low THC content. Today Swiss Cannabinoid collaborates with pharmaceutical companies and key players in the cannabis industry, ranging from North America to Eastern Europe. They are also extending their role across the supply chain and are a key distributor for High Grade in Europe. To learn more, visit swisscannabinoid.ch .

